Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 39-year-old Burnsville man died early Saturday after rear-ending a semitrailer truck while fleeing an earlier crash along southbound Interstate 35 in Lakeville, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The state patrol identified the man on Saturday afternoon as Mark Elliot Pasvogel and said alcohol was involved.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near 210th Street W. The patrol said Pasvogel failed to stop after hitting a car, then continued southbound, rear-ending the truck and trailer at a high rate of speed.

His SUV then went off the road into the median, where it struck the cable barriers and rolled, leading him to be ejected. Pasvogel was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.

The truck driver and the two occupants of the car were not injured.