Baudette area: On the south end of Lake of the Woods, anglers are finding a good sauger and walleye bite. Anglers near the Northwest Angle are finding a good bite for a variety of fish, including bass, northern pike, muskies, sauger and walleyes. Walleye activity is good for anglers on the Rainy River, especially in the morning and evening hours. Sturgeon season is open and some good-sized sturgeon are getting caught.

Big Stone Lake: According to Artie's Bait & Tackle in Ortonville, Minn., anglers getting some good-sized northern pike in the springs of the lake on the border of Minnesota and South Dakota. The walleye bite has been slower, but some are being caught in early morning. Anglers are finding good bass, bluegills and perch activity.

Detroit Lakes: The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce reports the walleye bite has slowed on area lakes. Some anglers are catching walleyes in shallow water in the weeds. Bluegills are near the weeds. While the walleye bite has slowed, the largemouth bass bite has been good. Black crappies are near the weed lines in depths of 8 to 14 feet.

East metro: According to Minnesota conservation officer reports, fishing activity among many varieties has slowed in the White Bear Lake area.

Ely area: According to Arrowhead Outdoors, smallmouth bass fishing has slowed on area lakes, but anglers are finding good panfish activity. Anglers are finding sunfish in weed beds and weed lines, and crappies are near downed trees and near weed lines at night. Some northern pike are turning up in rivers, shallow bays and weed lines.

Lake Winnibigoshish: According to the Lake Winnie Resort Association, anglers are finding walleyes in the flats and humps, even during the day. The bite has been more consistent in the morning and evening. Anglers are also finding perch in depths of 4 to 10 feet and northern pike in depths of 8 to 12 feet.

Lake Superior: On the lower shore, anglers near Duluth have been most successful in depths of 90 to 120 feet. From the McQuade small craft harbor to Two Harbors, conditions are changing and fish are not as concentrated. On the upper shore, anglers from Silver Bay and Twin Points are reporting a fair lake trout bite. Anglers near Grand Marais are reporting fewer lake trout. Most of the catches have been in depths of more than 100 feet.