The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby will not be run in 2024, canceled because of warm winter weather.

The news follows the cancellation of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon earlier this week for the same reason. The Klondike Dog Derby is a much shorter race — 40 miles, compared to the 400 miles of Beargrease — but the Lake Minnetonka event has drawn mushers from across the U.S. and Canada, and lured crowds to Excelsior since the race's revival in 2020.

This year will be too warm to make a safe course, race organizers said.

"Given current conditions and long-range weather forecasts, we've determined it is in the best interest of mushers who planned to race this year, our sponsors, and our volunteers to cancel at this time," said Bethany Hway, the race's director, in a post on Facebook.

"While Minnesota could still give us sub-zero temperatures needed to freeze the lake quickly, plus snow needed to make a trail for the dogs, the odds are not in our favor," Hway wrote.

One part of the Klondike derby weekend is still on: the Cutest Puppy Contest, now slated for the afternoon of Feb. 3 at Excelsior Brewing Company.