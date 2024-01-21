A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the stalled car she was in was struck by an SUV Saturday evening in Lake Elmo, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

The St. Paul girl was a passenger in a Ford Focus that stalled in the left lane of eastbound Hwy. 36 just before 9 p.m. and was hit from behind by a Nissan Pathfinder driven at "highway speeds," according to the crash report.

The girl was wearing a seatbelt. A 43-year-old man driving the Focus and a 10-year-old boy in the car, also of St. Paul, were not wearing seatbelts and sustained less-serious injuries. The 47-year-old St. Paul man driving the Pathfinder, was wearing a seatbelt and also sustained non-life threatening injuries. All were taken to Regions Hospital.

It is not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.