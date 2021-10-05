TOP TWO TEAMS AFTER WEEK 4

1. Cardinals (4-0)

Kyler Murray is the MVP front-runner. Period. It's borderline unfair when the fastest guy in the league also ranks first in completion percentage (.761) and second in yards per attempt (9.5).

2. Bills (3-1)

They've outscored three straight backup quarterbacks 118-21 with two shutouts. Can they keep it going at Kansas City?

BOTTOM TWO TEAMS

31. Dolphins (1-3)

A team that won 10 games a year ago has lost three straight, misses Tua Tagovailoa and is a complete mess on both sides of the ball.

32. Lions (0-4)

It seems they're always, always, always who we thought they were.

WHERE ARE THE VIKINGS?

No. 21, down three spots from last week. To all you moral-victory lovers out there, we give you this: The Vikings are the best of the 10 1-3 teams in the NFL.

TRENDING UP

Cleveland, Baltimore, Buffalo, Green Bay and Dallas are 3-1 after starting 0-1.

TRENDING DOWN

Pittsburgh, Houston, Miami and Philadelphia are 1-3 after starting 1-0.

BEST DIVISION

AFC North. The Browns are 3-1 but currently out of the playoff picture as the AFC's eighth seed.

WORST DIVISION

AFC South. On Sunday, the last-place Jaguars (0-4) host the first-place Titans (2-2) with a chance to be one game out of first place. So, cheer up, Urban. The first four-game losing streak of your career isn't as bad as it looks.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. With two more interceptions — leading to 10 points in the 36-28 win over the Panthers — Diggs has five picks in four games, including at least one in each game. He's on pace for 21 picks. The NFL record of 14, set by Hall of Famer Dick "Night Train" Lane, was set in 1952.

AND THEN THERE WERE THREE

Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas and the Rams fell from the undefeated. Meanwhile, the Giants, Jets and Colts won their first games. That leaves Arizona as the only team capable of reaching 17-0, and the Jaguars and Lions as the only ones chasing 0-17. Early prediction: Arizona beats the 49ers at home, the Jaguars upset the Titans at home and the Lions lose to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The Panthers gave up 30 points and 135 yards rushing while starting 3-0. They gave up 36 points and 245 yards rushing in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

ODD STAT TO WATCH

The last time the Cardinals started 4-0 (2012), they proceeded to lose nine straight, 10 of 11 and get Ken Whisenhunt fired.

WEEK 4 GAME OF THE WEEK

49ers (2-2) at Cardinals (4-0)

San Francisco has won three of the last four meetings. By the way, Arizona's "Air Raid" offense ran 40 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Rams.

FORMER VIKING WATCH

Cordarrelle Patterson had three touchdown catches in his fourth game with the Falcons. Julio Jones played 10 years in Atlanta and never had three touchdown catches in a game.

WEEK 5 LOCK

Vikings (minus-7½) over Lions at home. Season Lock record: 2-1.

WEEK 5 EARLY UPSET SPECIAL

Bears (plus-5 ½) over Raiders in Las Vegas. Season Early Upset Special record: 3-1.