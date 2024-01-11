Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Republican state Rep. Kurt Daudt announced Wednesday that he is resigning from the Minnesota House and will step down on Feb. 11.

Daudt, 50, leaves midway through his two-year term. His resignation will go into effect one day before the start of the 2024 legislative session.

Daudt, of Crown, Minn., served as speaker from 2015 to 2019 and led the largest Republican majority in more than a decade during his tenure. He was first elected to the Legislature in 2010.

In a news release, Daudt did not discuss a reason for his departure. He said he was proud to have advanced conservative priorities and said he's "forever grateful to my current and former colleagues for their friendship and service."

"As I step away, I trust in the bright future of Minnesota and the capable hands that will continue the important work on behalf of Minnesotans," Daudt said.

In 2019, Daudt took a job as a lobbyist with a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm. He said at the time he would stay in the Legislature but would not lobby or work on issues related to Minnesota.

Daudt's district includes the cities of St. Francis, Princeton, Zimmerman and other parts of Sherburne, Isanti, Mille Lacs and Anoka counties.

Daudt said in the release he was proud of his efforts to enact tax cuts, education reforms and school-choice initiatives, investments in roads and bridges, and advancing anti-abortion and pro-Second Amendment legislation.

He continued to serve as minority leader from 2019 to 2023, before being replaced by Rep. Lisa Demuth. He did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday night.

In accordance with state law, Gov. Tim Walz will issue a writ of special election to fill the vacancy left for House District 27B, the GOP said.