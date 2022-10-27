Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

While growing up in Texas and Kentucky, Chris Reece was so enamored with the idea of "real" winter that he dreamed of living in Minnesota.

Be careful what you wish for.

Reece is joining the weather team at KSTP-TV, starting the last week of November.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the 5 Eyewitness News weather team and will strive to deliver accurate forecasts during the worst of winter, hottest of summer and the day to day," said Reece, who has actually never experienced a true snow-covered Christmas.

Reece graduated from Western Kentucky University where his research focused on winter-storm forecasting. He last worked in Madison.

"We're so happy to be able to bring a talented on-air meteorologist in Chris Reece to the Twin Cities and be part of our great team of weather professionals forecasting for 5 Eyewitness News," news director Kirk Varner said.

Reece has already gotten to know the area by exploring many of the state parks. Earlier this year, he proposed to his girlfriend in a dried-out creek bed near Minnehaha Falls.