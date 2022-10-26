Twin Cities sportswriter Do Park got steamrolled Wednesday in a long-shot stab at qualifying for "Jeopardy's" Tournament of Champions.

Park, who covers the Twins for MLB.com, didn't do well enough his first time on the show to automatically earn a spot in next week's high profile tourney, but he made enough of an impression to get invited to the game show's first-ever Second Chance competition.

His hopes were dashed by Rowan Ward whose intelligence was only surpassed by enthusiasm. Ward, who is also a sportswriter, successfully wagered $10,000 on a Daily Double, stretching a lead to almost $20,000, making Park's chances at a comeback nearly impossible.

Minnesotans are now left rooting for Eric Ahasic, a Minneapolis meteorologist who already qualified for the Tournament of Champions with a six-game winning streak earlier this season. He's one of 18 former contestants that will be part of the ultimate egghead competition, which starts Monday.

His first appearance will be on Nov. 4. "Jeopardy" airs at 4:30 p.m. weekdays on KARE, Ch. 11.