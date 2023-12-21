Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ESKO, MINN. – The state's top-ranked high school football recruit tugged a gold stocking cap onto his head, reinforcing the decision he'd revealed a few hours earlier.

Koi Perich will play football for the Gophers, sticking with a commitment made months ago.

Perich, a four-star safety from Esko, signed his national letter of intent early Wednesday morning, then gave it symbolic treatment during a short afternoon ceremony in front of about 100 family members, friends and teammates in Esko High School's decorated auditorium.

The signing marked the end of a back-and-forth between the Gophers, to whom he verbally committed in April, and Ohio State, which gave Perich a scholarship offer in November and visited his hometown last week.

The choice came down to the chance to make an immediate impact.

"The opportunity to play there is better than any other colleges," Perich said. "It's going to be fun. You're going to see some electricity coming. That's what I like to think that I bring to my game is electricity, just that spark."

Perich, ranked among the nation's top 10 safeties by multiple recruiting services, made 62 tackles and five interceptions this season. He scored 27 touchdowns, including five on defense and four on kick returns. He and his teammates were undefeated with a series of lopsided wins during the regular season. They advanced to the state tournament — Perich's third time — but lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals to Annandale.

Esko's activities director Chad Stoskopf said he can't recall a more explosive football player from this part of the state in two decades.

"He's unique, the most passionate perfectionist I've seen in any sport," Stoskopf said.

The past two years brought serious interest from the nation's top college programs. Even after giving Minnesota his initial commitment, Perich said publicly that he was keeping an open mind.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, during a news conference Wednesday, described Perich as the most competitive high school player he's watched in person — a player who just loves football.

"He's a special person, a special player," Fleck said.

Perich made the decision to stay in Minnesota largely on his own, his parents keeping their own opinions quiet. "When I heard the words come out of his lips to P.J., I knew it was done," said Danielle Perich, Koi's mom.

Even his grandfather was left guessing. Don Perich said he found Koi's decision online.

After taking photographs with family members and former coaches, Perich was among the first to leave the auditorium. A three-sport athlete who also excels on the track and field team, he was on to his next thing: basketball practice.

It was a relief, Perich said, to put the football decision behind him.

"Finally after two years I know where I'm going," Perich said.