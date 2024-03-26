FORT MYERS, FLA. – Kody Funderburk experienced what it was like to pitch in a playoff race last September, and he was on the Twins postseason roster for the wild-card round.

This spring represented a new high-intensity experience. He was in big league camp for the first time, and the 27-year-old lefthander spent spring training on the roster bubble. The results showed a pitcher trying to do too much to impress the coaching staff: 9⅔ innings, six hits, nine walks and 12 strikeouts.

"I just let too much pressure get to me, and I thought about it a little bit too much instead of going out there and knowing I have the stuff and ability, and really trusting it," Funderburk said. "The last few weeks, working with the sports psych team, working with the coaches and staff, I've gotten to a place where I feel a little bit more normal and back to where I was last year."

Funderburk is expected to break camp as the second lefthander in the Twins bullpen, alongside trade acquisition Steven Okert, with fellow lefty Caleb Thielbar out for the first two weeks of the season.

It's the first time in a few years, Funderburk said, that he lost command of his pitches. When he debuted with the Twins last season, he gave up six hits and one run in 12 innings (0.75 ERA) with five walks and 19 strikeouts.

"All the pitch movements are there," he said. "It's just trying to locate it in the zone. I'm not glad it happened, but I'm trying to take some things away and learn from it, so if it does [happen] again in-season, I have tools to go back to and hopefully shorten the amount of time it's happening."

Etc.

Josh Staumont slipped in the bullpen and experienced some discomfort in a knee, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. He visited the mound during Staumont's scoreless inning against the Braves, but the righthander remained in the game.