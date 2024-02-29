Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer come to you from a corner of a convention center in Indianapolis, where the NFL world resides for one week every year. So, what's the Vikings' plan at quarterback? When's the deadline for a Kirk Cousins deal? What about Justin Jefferson's contract extension? Danielle Hunter's free agency? The most recent NFLPA survey?
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.
