In the wake of Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell received many text messages from unfamiliar numbers.

"You wouldn't believe some of the things on my cellphone I've received here in the last 24 hours,'' O'Connell said Monday at team headquarters.

So, I hacked O'Connell's phone. Here's what I found:

"If I were you, I'd trade a bunch of draft picks for Sam Bradford." — Rick Spielman

"Hey, Kevin, I probably shouldn't be sending you this since I play for the Texans, but I took the Vikings to the NFC title game in 2017. Let's stay in touch, by code, so I don't get in trouble." — Case Keenum'

"Yo, KO, your situation is perfect for me. I wouldn't have to go to training camp, and I can take a lot of money off you in a short period of time, which is kind of my thing. Just get a few players down here to beg me to sign, send a bag of unmarked million-dollar bills, and I'll meet you in Atlanta on Sunday. Might even get there by the anthem. Wearing purple would be the best way to distract people from these allegations I'm dealing with down here. Who knew Mississippi had laws and stuff, amirite?" — Brett Favre

"If you haven't watched any of my Vikings tape, I would like to apply for the job of starting quarterback. If you have watched my Vikings tape, I will give you $1 million to burn it and all copies." — Josh Freeman

"My record as an NFL starter is 11-25. If you're looking to improve your draft status, I'm your guy." — Colt McCoy

"I won a Super Bowl with Trent Dilfer at quarterback. So just play anybody. You'll be fine." — Brian Billick

"Um, Mr. O'Connell? May I call you Mr. O'Connell? Geez, I hate to toot my own horn, but I was the top-ranked high school quarterback in the country before I signed with the Twins. Listen, I've got to get out of the house. Who knew that parenting would be even more boring than baseball?" — Joe Mauer

"My mom grew up in Browerville, Minnesota. You know I'm not going to sign with the Vikings, and I know I'm not going to sign with the Vikings, but you should leak a rumor anyway, just to see how many Minnesotans believe it. Also, congrats to your new defensive coordinator, Brian Flores. I worked with him in New England. He's like Bill Belichick, except that he's won a few games without me." — Tom Brady

"Hey, Kevin, Eli and I were wondering if we could alternate at quarterback for you. But you'd have to find someone else to play on Monday nights. We have a thing. But Archie could take a few snaps." — Peyton Manning

"I know you have salary cap issues, so I just wanted to let you know that I will play for beer." — Tommy Kramer

"Kevin, did you know that I took the Vikings to the playoffs? I know your team has had some trouble with pass blocking, and I just think you should consider that I am an excellent panicker." — Christian Ponder

"Kevin, you're young and fit and know the offense. I think you should take over as the starting quarterback. That way you'd be able to get the play calls in on time." — Zygi Wilf

"I noticed that you hired Flores, who sued the NFL for racist hiring practices, and I figured you'd be the rare team that would take a chance on me. I'm the same age as Kirk Cousins, and I'm built like Danielle Hunter, and I'm better than anyone you've got." — Colin Kaepernick

"Trade for me. I'd bring so many fans up from Marshall that the next time the 49ers came to town, they'd only be able to buy 60% of the tickets." — Trey Lance

"Brad Childress didn't want me as his quarterback because, in his words, I was rehabbing my knee in a Florida strip mall next to a Chinese restaurant, a laundromat and a Walmart. I can promise you that is no longer the case. I found a new place next to the CVS." — Daunte Culpepper