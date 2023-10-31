Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

What you need to know about the Vikings quarterback situation:

Kirk Cousins: The team made official Monday what was reported Sunday evening, that the 36-year-old quarterback tore his right Achilles tendon in Sunday's fourth quarter against the Packers. He will need surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Current Vikings QBs: There are three …

* Rookie Jaren Hall came in Sunday for Cousins, played 11 snaps, went 3-for-4 passing and lost a fumble when he was sacked.

* Nick Mullens started the season as the No. 2 but went on injured reserve Oct. 11. He is eligible to come off the IR in time for the Saints game on Nov. 12. Mullens, 28, arrived in Minnesota before the 2022 season with a 5-12 record in 17 career starts, 16 with the 49ers and one with the Browns.

* Sean Mannion, 31, has started the only two Vikings games of the Cousins era that Cousins missed and is currently on the team's practice squad.

Trade for a QB?: The league's annual trade deadline is Tuesday at 3 p.m. Central time.

Sign a QB off the street?: The trade deadline has no impact on this; teams can sign free agents at any point. If your Vikings fan friends are chirping about Colt McCoy or Carson Wentz, there is no ticking clock on these decisions.