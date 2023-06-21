Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and a group of 14 other attorneys general penned a letter to Target CEO Brian Cornell this week expressing concern about the store's removal of some of its Pride products.

Target lit a media firestorm last month when it announced it pulled an unspecified number of products from its shelves after the company faced "confrontational behavior" at its stores as well as threats of violence on its customer hotline.

While Ellison and AGs from California, New York, Maryland and more offered support for Target's intention to keep its workers safe, they questioned if Target gave in to threats.

"While we understand the basis for this action, we are also concerned it sends a message that those who engage in hateful and disruptive conduct can cause even large corporations to succumb to their bullying," the AGs wroe, "and that they have the power to determine when LGBTQIA+ consumers will feel comfortable in Target stores or anywhere in society."

The attorneys stated there are state resources to help protect against harassment and "hate-based intimidation." They also said companies should report threats of violence should to law enforcement. Especially in light of recent anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and escalating threats of violence, the attorneys said they urged "Target to double down on inclusivity, reject hate in all its forms and stand firm in the face of intimidation and discrimination."

Besides a statement last month, Target has been silent on its decision. Outrage about Target's Pride month collection and subsequent calls to boycott appeared to stem from select products. One was swimwear designed for those who identified as transgender with "tuck-friendly" crotches and "light binding" chest construction as well as apparel and accessories made by U.K.-based brand Abprallen, which critics accused of expressing "Satanist" views.

Last month, Target's share price took a massive dip. It was nearly $161 per share on May 17 when the company released its first quarter results just days before it announced its Pride collection changes. On May 31, it was almost $131. On Wednesday morning, it traded at a little more than $132.

Target, which usually has a large Pride presence on its website and makes an announcement about its collection at the start of June's Pride month, hasn't done a similar rollout this year. Target is still a sponsor of this weekend's Twin Cities Pride festival.