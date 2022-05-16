Kayla McBride has returned from Europe and will join the Lynx, who have started the season 0-4, in Los Angeles for Tuesday night's game against the Sparks.

The veteran guard helped Fenerbahce Safiport, her winter team in Istanbul, win the championship of the Turkish league, averaging 16.2 points and 3.1 assists.

The 29-year-old, a three-time WNBA All-Star who signed a three-year, $589,000 contract with the Lynx as a free agent in 2021, started all 32 games last season, averaging 13.7 points and 2.3 assists.

To make room on the roster for McBride, guard Yvonne Turner was released from her hardship contract. The 34-year-old has started two games this season and averaged 6.3 points per game.

Former Gophers center Amanda Zahui B also played for Fenerbahce Safiport. She is a member of the Sparks, but won't play for them this season.