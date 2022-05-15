Lynx forward Jessica Shepard, who is off to a strong start through four games this season, has signed a multiyear contract extension.

"Jess has really gained her footing after a strong overseas season and has made major strides towards her player maturity after enduring a few difficult years of battling an injury," Lynx coach/GM Cheryl Reeve said in a statement Sunday.

The 6-4 forward was taken in the second round (16th overall) in the 2019 draft. She was off to a strong start when a ligament tear in her right knee in her sixth game required surgery and, as it turned out, a nearly a two-year journey back to full health. She missed the entire 2020 season, returning to appear in 22 games last year, averaging 2.0 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Shepard spent last winter playing in Italy, where she averaged 29.2 points and 17.5 rebounds.

This year, she has been starting for the winless Lynx, averaging 10.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

"Minnesota has been home for the last four years and I'm thankful to coach Reeve and the organization for the confidence they had in me as I continue to grow towards my full potential," Shepard said.