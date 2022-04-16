ST. LOUIS – The Wild didn't end its longstanding rut against the Blues with a victory, but the team did prove its resilience in a 6-5 overtime loss Saturday at Enterprise Center, and the epitome of that moxie was its top line.

Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello had their fingerprints all over the Wild's spirited third-period comeback, with at least one player factoring in three of the four goals required to pull even with St. Louis.

"[They] were awesome and really got us back in that game," Marcus Foligno said.

In typical Kaprizov fashion, he scored the tying goal with 5 minutes, 2 seconds left in the third but that wasn't all that made the finish memorable. The goal was Kaprizov's 43rd to set a new Wild record for most in a season, passing the 42 tallied by Marian Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18).

"It feels good to get the 43rd goal," said Kaprizov, who is also closing in on 100 points after picking up his 50th assist earlier in the game to sit at 93 points. "But it really [stinks] to be able to come back all the way, push it to overtime and end up losing. Those are always the toughest games."

Zuccarello assisted on Kaprizov's goal for his 52nd, which is also tops for a Wild season. He actually broke the previous record earlier in the period when he recorded his 51st assist, eclipsing the 50 from Kaprizov and Pierre-Marc Bouchard (2007-08). That helper was also Zuccarello's 500th career point, making him the 62nd active NHL skater to reach the plateau since entering the NHL in 2010.

"Right now it doesn't mean much," Zuccarello said. "If we got a win, it's fun. But I don't really think about it right now."

This is the first time in Wild history it has a pair of players with at least 50 assists, and after Hartman registered his first of two goals in the game, the team has two 30-goal scorers for the first time since Staal and Jason Zucker accomplished the feat in 2017-18.

Not only did Hartman capitalize early in the third, he also assisted on Foligno's power play goal that moved the Wild within a goal of the Blues for a team-high three-point effort.

Home vs. road

Although the Wild does have a game in hand, climbing up from third to reclaim the second seed from St. Louis could be challenging, considering the Blues are playing their best hockey of the season.

This was their eighth consecutive victory, and they are 10-0-1 over the past 11 games. Whoever finishes second in the Central Division will host the third seed.

"Obviously, home ice is awesome," Hartman said. "But home ice could be a disadvantage, too, because all you got to do is take a first or second game and steal a game. So, it's not going to make or break us. But, obviously, we'd like to start at home."

Fine to fundraiser

What started as fans sending money to Hartman in response to a league-imposed fine turned into $30,500 raised through Hartman's Venmo account for Children's Minnesota after Hartman contributed $4,250.

Add in the donations made directly to Children's Minnesota, and the campaign totaled approximately $37,000.

Fans began making deposits to Hartman's Venmo after the center was fined $4,250 by the NHL last Wednesday for making a hand gesture at the Oilers' Evander Kane. The two players scuffled in the Wild's 5-1 win on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center after Hartman stepped in to stand up for Kaprizov.

"The fans really stepped up to stick up for us like we do for each other," Hartman said.

Injury update

Tyson Jost left the game after getting checked by the Blues' Pavel Buchnevich late in the second period.

Wild coach Dean Evason said Jost suffered a lower-body injury and that the winger could have returned, but the team decided to keep him out as a precaution. Jost is also likely to sit out Sunday vs. San Jose.

Etc.

Frederick Gaudreau scored for a third straight game in a third-period tally, a finish that also extended his linemates' point streaks.

Kevin Fiala has eight points during a five-game tear, while Matt Boldy has five over a four-game run. At 32 points, Boldy is third in Wild history in scoring by a rookie. He's only four points behind second-place Gaborik (2000-01).