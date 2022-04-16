STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Brayden Schenn, Blues: The center scored in overtime and picked up two assists.

2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: Had two goals and an assist for six points over his past four games.

3. Pavel Buchnevich, Blues: The winger also racked up three points, including a goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Consecutive losses by the Wild to the Blues.

2 Assists for Mats Zuccarello to set a new single season Wild record (52).

43 Goals for Kirill Kaprizov, who passed Marian Gaborik and Eric Staal for the most in a Wild season.