The Homeyer family had spent nine years living in Arizona and then moved back to Minnesota. Daughter Hilary would be a sophomore and teamed with Kalen Anderson as stars of Edina's dynastic girls golf team.

The Hornets won the title in 1995, the third in a row for the Hornets and Anderson. Two years later, Edina won again, and Homeyer was the individual champion.

"Hilary and I became the best of friends, still are, but we put the entire country between us," Anderson said. "I went to Duke and Hilary went to Stanford."

They both were honored collegiate players. Homeyer, married to Tylar Lunke in November 2002, won the U.S. Open in 2003 and played through 2008 on LPGA Tour. Post-college, Anderson played four years on the Futures Tour, then became an assistant coach at Duke.

South Carolina hired Anderson as its women's golf coach in 2008. The Gamecocks have been highly successful and reached the final eight for match play in the NCAA tournament again this year.

"Hilary did something that we all dream of when you're playing junior golf, high school golf," Anderson said in a phone conversation. "She is also someone to be cherished as a friend. To have something of that magnitude to happen, to win a U.S. Open … it couldn't have happened to a better person."

Anderson's parents were members at Interlachen and the Homeyers were members at Edina Country Club. Kalen's parents now live in Arizona. When she gets back to Minnesota, it usually has been to bring the South Carolina team to the ANNIKA Collegiate event at the Royal Club in Lake Elmo.

"We can get to see each other, and we're on the phone quite often," Anderson said. "The one quality that best describes Hilary for me: kind-hearted."