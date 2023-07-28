The weather at TPC Twin Cities has been, ahem, a hot topic all week with highs in the upper 90s to go along with oppressive humidity.

Thursday in the first round of the 3M Open a new element was added: unexpected afternoon winds before a late-round weather delay.

"It felt like a blow-dryer out there," Justin Thomas said.

Needing a top finish this week and next to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs, Thomas fired a 2-under-par 69 in sometimes tree-rattling breezes that leaves him six shots out of the lead.

"It was supposed to be somewhere in the kind of 8 to 10 [mph] range, but that was wild," Thomas said. "It was not only blowing hard, but it was blowing in different directions."

The afternoon conditions made it difficult to judge distances. The eighth hole measured 187 yards on Thursday and Thomas' playing partner, Gary Woodland, flew an 8-iron over the green.

"It was just wild," Thomas said.

Though not among the leaders, Thomas was upbeat after his round after hitting 16 greens in regulation and ranking fourth in driving distance.

He also put a new counterbalance putter in the bag this week that he hopes could be the cure for some of his season struggles.

"I'll putt with a shoe if it means I'll make everything," Thomas said. "As long as it's a Scotty Cameron shoe."

Memo from the boss

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan met on a conference call with the Tour's Player Advisory Council on Wednesday and later sent a wide-ranging memo to all players. In it, according to multiple reports, Monahan included an update the Tour's deal with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf while also declaring that the Tour would not support proposed local rules by the USGA and R&A to roll back the golf ball to limit distances.

Wednesday's meeting shed light on "behind the scenes" issues, said PAC member Kevin Streelman.

"That's what we needed to hear," Streelman said after he shot 7-under 64 on Thursday at the 3M Open, noting that a change in golf balls could affect sponsors.

"That was my biggest problem with all this that went on is we just didn't feel we were part of the team, we didn't feel we were listened to … I was encouraged with the meeting. I texted [Thursday] morning and told him the same thing. We got a lot of our animosities and our words out [Wednesday], and he had the right answers. I think we can all move on and try and make something good work."

Local connections

It was a mostly frustrating first round for the eight other players with Minnesota ties.

Tom Hoge briefly held the lead in the morning wave but found the bunker off the tee on No. 7 (his 16th hole), then three-putted from 25 feet for a double bogey. He finished with a 3-under 68. That's the same score as Frankie Capan III, who shook off two early bogeys to make five birdies over his last 13 holes.

Other scores: Troy Merritt (72), Derek Hitchner (72), Eric Rolland (73) and Thomas Lehman (76). Erik van Rooyen and Alex Gaugert were on the course when play was suspended for the day.

Etc.

2021 winner Cameron Champ withdrew before the start of Round 1 and was replaced in the field by Chris Stroud. Scott Piercy withdrew after shooting a 9-over 80.