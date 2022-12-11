Tap the bookmark to save this article.

DETROIT — Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson smiled when quarterback Kirk Cousins congratulated him on joining the 200-yard club in the postgame locker room. Jefferson's 11 catches for 223 yards against the Lions broke Sammy White's franchise regular-season record of 210 yards that had stood since 1976.

But Jefferson's smile faded when he was asked by reporters about weighing the record with a 34-23 loss to the Lions.

"This isn't an individual game," Jefferson said. "I'm an ultra competitor. I hate losing. I hate losing in board games, so imagine losing a football game."

Jefferson thought he should've had more yards. He disputed an out-of-bounds ruling on a 39-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

"I felt like I didn't step out, but they called what they called," Jefferson said. " Got to move on."

Jefferson has 1,500 receiving yards this season with four games left after collecting 1,616 yards last season. Randy Moss' single-season yardage record for the Vikings is 1,632.

Anthony Carter holds the franchise's postseason record for receiving yards in a game with 227 against the 49ers on Jan. 9, 1988.

Here are the Vikings' 200-yard receiving games in the regular season:

223: Justin Jefferson, Dec. 11, 2022 at Detroit, 11 catches

210: Sammy White, Nov. 7, 1976 vs. Detroit, 7 catches

204: Randy Moss, Nov. 14, 1999 at Chicago, 12 catches

202: Adam Thielen, Dec. 24, 2016 at Green Bay, 12 catches

202: Paul Flatley, Oct. 24, 1965 at San Francisco, 7 catches

201: Sidney Rice, Nov. 15, 2009 vs. Detroit, 7 catches