Jurors have convicted a landlord for fatally shooting his father and sister days after seeking to have them evicted from their Robbinsdale duplex.

Ibn M. Abdullah, 48, was found guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court on two counts of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the deaths in December 2021 of 74-year-old Marchone Abdullah and his daughter, 55-year-old Crystal M. Abdullah, in their home in the 3700 block of Lake Drive.

Ibn Abdullah, who lives in the other unit of the side-by-side duplex, remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Court records showed that Ibn Abdullah began eviction proceedings against his father and his sister a few days before killing them. In February 2021, Crystal Abdullah went to court and forced Ibn Abdullah to replace the toilet, a faucet and smoke detectors, and repair the water heater, according to the records.

According to the criminal complaint:

Ibn Abdullah went to a brother's home in Brooklyn Park on Dec. 26, 2021, and said he shot their father and sister "a few days ago and that there might be a smell," the charges read.

Another brother went to the duplex and located the two family members sitting upright in chairs. Both were shot in the head. The brother immediately called 911. Police officers arrived and detected "an odor consistent with the ... deaths occurring several days prior," the complaint read.

Brooklyn Park police sent a SWAT team to the brother's home in Brooklyn Park that same day and arrested Ibn Abdullah.