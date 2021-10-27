A jury on Tuesday acquitted a 31-year-old Little Falls man of intentional second-degree murder but found him guilty on one count of unintentional second-degree murder in the February slaying of his wife.

Jonathan S. Greyblood was charged with two felony counts of second-degree murder in Morrison County District Court in February after the body of 37-year-old Jeanine Greyblood was found on the ice under a bridge south of Little Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Greyblood notified police his wife was missing on Saturday, Feb. 6. He said the previous night, they went to a bar and then a friend's residence, after which they started arguing.

Greyblood told police his wife got out of the car and said she was going to another friend's house; the missing person's report prompted law enforcement and volunteers to spend a day conducting an extensive search of the area.

Officials interviewed Greyblood again on Sunday, Feb. 7, when Greyblood said he and his wife argued in their car while parked in their driveway, and she started yelling and hitting him. He said he "tried defending himself by putting his hands around Jeanine's throat, and he squeezed her throat until she went limp," the complaint states.

Greyblood said he tried to resuscitate her but was unsuccessful; he said he panicked and drove south of town and dropped her body onto the iced-over Swan River.

Greyblood is being held until his Dec. 29 sentencing.

