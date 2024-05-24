Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A woman was found dead in a Lakeville home late Thursday, and police arrested a man in another city about 40 minutes later, officials said Friday.

A family member alerted police at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday of a "significant amount of blood" inside a home in the 17000 block of Encina Path, police said.

Officers arrived and saw the woman's body inside, said police, who have yet to disclose how the woman was killed or why.





A man was soon identified as a suspect, and authorities issued an alert to various law enforcement agencies to be looking for a specific vehicle, according to police.

Around 11:20 p.m., a call to Rosemount police sent them to the 3700 block of 148th Street, nearly 4 miles to the northeast from the scene of the homicide. Officers soon found the vehicle associated with the man, Lakeville police said.

A brief police search led to the man's arrest about 11:50 p.m. nearby in a backyard, officials said.

"He was found to have injuries that appeared to have been self-inflicted," a statement from Lakeville police read. Emergency responders took him to Regions Hospital, where he remains in custody while receiving medical attention.

Police have yet to identify the woman or the man.