Jurors on Wednesday convicted a Minneapolis man for the shooting death of a man outside the Elks Club on the North Side more than two years ago.

Deandre D. Turner, 40, was found guilty in Hennepin County District Court of second-degree murder with intent in connection with the killing of Andrew T. McGinley on June 30, 2021.

Turner remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 31.

The charges against Turner did not cite a motive, but they noted that McGinley and several others had gathered for a vigil for someone who had recently died, and that many attendees were members of the Vice Lords street gang.

According to the complaint:

Police responded to a shooting outside the Elks Club in the 1600 block of N. Plymouth Avenue about 8:55 p.m. and found McGinley dead in the parking lot. He had been shot five times.

Police recovered surveillance video that showed McGinley getting into a brief physical altercation with several men outside the club.

McGinley fell to the ground at one point, stood up, held his hands in the air and walked away from the group. But a man walked up behind McGinley and fired a handgun several times at close range.

A witness told police someone else had first shot McGinley in the leg, and that Turner then shot McGinley as McGinley tried to walk away.