Land O'Lakes Legends Classic

What: The fourth event on the 2022 Legends of the LPGA schedule, a senior tour of LPGA professionals and eligible amateurs age 45 and over.

Where: The Meadows at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake (5,900 yards, par 72)

When: The 36-hole tournament is Saturday-Sunday. Tee times begin at 9 a.m. both days.

Tickets: $25 per day or $40 for a two-day pass available online (www.legendsclassicmn.com) or at the course. Children under 17 (with paid adult) and active or retired military are admitted free. Parking is included with the ticket price.

Last year: World Golf Hall of Famer Juli Inkster birdied Nos. 16 and 17 in the final round to cap a 5-under-par 67 and win $24,750 in the inaugural event. She won by a stroke over Rosie Jones and Christa Johnson.

Players to watch: Inkster is back to defend her title. She will be joined by 43 others in the field including World Golf Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez, Hollis Stacy, Amy Alcott and Jan Stephenson.

Local connections: Former Gophers women's golf coach Michele Redman, who co-owns the event with Jim Lehman, tied for eighth last year and is back. Four-time Minnesota Women's State Open champion Lisa Grimes is also in the field. Four amateurs who appeared in last year's event have been invited to return: Adele Peterson of Eden Prairie, Claudia Pilot of Brainerd, Brenda Williams of Hopkins and Leigh Klasse of Cumberland, Wis.