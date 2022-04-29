A judge late Friday ordered the removal the trustee at Otto Bremer Trust who pushed hardest for the sale of Bremer Bank during a 2019 dispute that ruptured the St. Paul institutions.

Trustee Brian Lipschultz will be removed effective immediately, Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb ordered Friday.

In a 103-page ruling, the judge found that Lipshultz "allowed his own personal interests, enmity, or vindictiveness to impact his decisions and behavior as a trustee of one of the region's most important charitable institutions."

The other two trustees — Daniel Reardon and Charlotte Johnson — can remain in place, but Awsumb ruled that an advisory fee Reardon was paid should be terminated.

But Awsumb found the trustees did not act improperly in the other ways that Minnesota Attorney General's Office had alleged, saying that the trustees' sale of Bremer Financial stock in 2019 in an attempt to force a sale of Bremer Bank was not a breach of their fiduciary duty.

The judge also rejected arguments from the attorney general's office that the trustees' grant-making sometimes violated conflict of interest rules and that some grants they had made were improper.