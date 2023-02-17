Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A consent order has laid out a timeline for the owner and manager of Parkvue Flats to make repairs after the city of Burnsville suspended the complex's rental license in December for racking up dozens of code violations.

The rental license is still suspended at the three-building, 313-unit complex located at 1501 E. Burnsville Parkway, meaning the property owner and management company cannot rent out any more units. Existing tenants, however, can stay in their homes.

The length of time allowed for repairs ranges from three weeks to six months from the order's date. The initial three-week deadline is Feb. 24.

City attorney Jared Shepherd said the consent order was issued after the parties involved — including property owner Bridge WF II MN and management company Bridge Residential PM LLC — sat down to negotiate a timeline.

"The city is certainly happy with the order and the ability to hold the defendants accountable for making the necessary repairs," Shepherd said.

Utah-based Bridge bought the buildings in December 2021.

Problems at Parkvue started in May 2022 when a routine fire inspection turned up 57 code violations, including missing exit lights and handrails, overflowing trash rooms and half-done sheet rock repairs. There was water in parking garages and basements.

An August inspection found other areas with no lighting and a November inspection uncovered workers repairing the parking garage with no permit.

On Nov. 11, there was an apartment fire — but not a single alarm sounded. In December, 21 new or existing code violations were found.

Different deadlines

The most "urgent and doable" fixes at the 50-year-old buildings were given a shorter time frame, Shepherd said, while more complex items were allowed more time. According to the order:

Three weeks: Repairs to walls, doors, carbon monoxide and smoke alarms, lighting and the building's security system must be made. Accumulations of trash must also be removed from the building within three weeks.

A month: two buildings' fire alarm systems must be replaced and the parking decks and garages must be repaired.

Three months: City officials must have access to units that were "previously unavailable." Uninhabitable units must be renovated and made safe. An electric panel in one of the buildings must be replaced.

Six months: Fire alarm systems must be replaced in one of the buildings and the defendants must provide access to all buildings and garages.

If Bridge misses a timeline, the order allows the city to go to court and have the company's compliance reviewed; if they're found to be non-compliant, the city could seek an order of contempt, Shepherd said.

Continuing frustration

Burnsville City Council member Cara Schulz said that renters and landlords enter into a contract when a unit is rented out and in this case, the landlord clearly didn't uphold their end of the deal.

"This is just past what is allowable," Schulz said.

Resident Angela Woodard, who has lived at Parkvue since August, has had various issues while living there. She said she saw roaches the day she moved in.

In late December, her two bathrooms became very cold after someone left a garage door open. The pipes burst and her unit flooded the week before Christmas. On Christmas, her unit was condemned.

She then moved into a smaller unit and had to sign a new lease in January. She said that even now, there are pieces of sheet rock cut out from walls in the buildings and trash rooms are still "atrocious." She's also seen mold in her unit's vents, she said.

Woodard said that she is considering legal action. What really frustrates her is that many tenants are immigrants with other first languages who aren't aware of their rights, she said.

"Taking advantage of people — that really makes me mad," she said.

Parkview Flats management did not respond to requests for comment.