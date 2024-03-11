BRADENTON, FLA. - Jose Miranda had five putouts at first base on Friday against the Pirates and later complained about the low degree of difficulty on each play.

"I want to dive," he said. "I want a ball (hit) so I can dive and make some plays. Do something. Get some action. I had a slow one today."

It wasn't complaining. Miranda is just eager to prove that he's healthy following a nagging shoulder injury last season, and Friday was his first time on the field for a spring training game.

To Miranda, the best thing about 2024 is that it's no longer 2023. And a new year gives him the opportunity to remind his bosses that he was one of their better prospects not too long ago.

The Twins would be wise not to count Miranda out yet. The path to the majors is often circuitous, and that's where the 25-year-old is operating at the moment after falling behind in the pecking order. Barring injuries, there likely won't be a spot for him on the Opening Day roster. But he's in that next-man-up zone if needed, provided he's hitting.

The Twins have tried Miranda at every position except center field, right field and catcher during his minor league career. Most games have been as a first baseman. He's never been a slick fielder. While he can't ignore developing defensively, his bat will determine his future. The reason the Twins selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft was because he was the best hitter from Puerto Rico that year.

During his age 23 season, in 2021, Miranda batted .344 between Class AA Wichita and Class AAA St. Paul. Did the weaker numbers that year come in Class AAA? Not really. He hit .345 in Wichita and .343 at St. Paul. He had a .996 OPS at Wichita and .960 at St. Paul. Once a player proves he can hit at Class AA, he's got a shot to hit in the majors.

It's not time to give up on him as a hitter. The Twins want him to improve his defense because he's too young to be a full-time designated hitter.

In 165 major league games, Miranda is batting .254 with a .706 OPS. Keep in mind that he hit .200 over his first 26 games before surging in 2022. He was limited in camp last season with shoulder issues but was the Opening Day third baseman. He struggled to hit and was poor in the field. He was demoted in May but was shut down for surgery not long after his return in July. Meanwhile, the Royce Lewis Express arrived. Miranda batted .211 with 3 homers and 13 RBI in 142 at-bats in his forgettable 2023 season.

"It was a tough (season)," he said. "but, you learn from all that stuff and you get stronger mentally and now I'm ready to go."

Lewis is now the third baseman for the foreseeable future. Hard to blame the Twins when Mr. Grand Slam fueled a second-half offensive surge. Miranda had surgery to treat an impingement in the shoulder, flushed memories of the 2023 season and began working toward 2024. He altered his diet and spent time in Fort Myers during the offseason to work with hitting coach David Popkins on his swing.

"He cleaned up his mechanics a lot and you can expect great things out of that man," fellow Puerto Rican Carlos Correa said. "He's going to make decisions tough in this clubhouse."

Miranda, batting .462 in five spring training games, is scheduled to start on Tuesday against the Tigers in Lakeland. Alex Kirilloff and Carlos Santana entered camp as the first base platoon, although Santana's superior glovework suggests he will get the most innings. Miranda is an injury or terrible slump away from getting into the mix.

"He's had good at-bats," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He looks stronger physically than he did last spring. He looks pretty comfortable at the plate. He needs to go over to first base and handle that position, you know, take ownership of that position and know it's something he can (do). He's not just playing first base. He needs to become a quality first baseman."

The Twins have not heard the last from Miranda. He's a bat-first player looking for a permanent home in the infield. As far as becoming a quality first baseman? Let's wait and see about that.