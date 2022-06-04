TORONTO – Jose Berrios had by far his best outing against his former team, striking out 13 Twins over seven strong innings Saturday.

Toronto's 12-3 victory at Rogers Centre was almost a mirror image of Friday's game, when the Twins won 9-3 and were the ones shutting the Blue Jays out of the last six innings.

Berrios, who left the Twins in a trade last July, faced them for the third time since then, and at first, the Twins offense seemed to pick up from Friday's showing. In the first inning, Luis Arraez hit a first-pitch leadoff single before Jorge Polanco smashed a two-run homer.

Nick Gordon had a leadoff double in the second, but that was the last hit for the rest of the game for the Twins against Berrios.

Toronto only heated up after Bo Bichette's first inning solo homer off Twins starter Dylan Bundy. The Blue Jays recorded three hits and three runs in the second inning and another four hits and two runs in the third before Bundy left the mound. Through his 2 1⁄ 3 innings, Bundy coughed up eight hits, including two home runs, six runs (five earned) and a walk with two strikeouts.

The replacements on the mound didn't fare much better, a day after Twins relievers recorded six hitless innings to close Friday's game. Saturday, Ian Hamilton, Yennier Cano and Juan Minaya combined to also give up eight hits and six runs to the Blue Jays. In all, Toronto outhit the Twins 16-6.