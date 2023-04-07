A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Bruce Boeder of Minnetonka:

1 Sona Jobarteh, the Dakota. The immensely talented Gambian/English kora virtuoso gave an outstanding performance. She played a very complex West African instrument (and guitar), sang and gave a mini-history of Gambia, the kora and her own life. We've been to the Dakota many times and this performance was in our Top 5.

2 Gershwin Award concert. The tribute for Joni Mitchell's prize featured performances by many artists (including her exes James Taylor and Graham Nash) and short interviews, videos and photos from her childhood and early gigs. Truly the soundtrack of a generation. The highlight was a version of George Gershwin's "Summertime" by Joni herself. Magical.

3 "David Foster: Off the Record." His 60-year career as a performer, songwriter and producer is chronicled in a surprising documentary available on Netflix. Foster is almost a real life "Forrest Gump" in terms of all of the artists and records that he's been involved with. But for all of his success, he continues to strive to fill what is an emptiness in his soul.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Country artists speak up. With the Nashville grade-school shooting fresh in mind, CMT Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini spoke out against gun violence at the top of the show. Later she performed a number with drag queens. The country star sent a clear message to conservative lawmakers who oppose gun restrictions and drag shows. Then Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor wrote an op-ed piece in the New York Times calling out conservative country singers for not supporting gun control measures.

2 "Hamilton," Orpheum Theatre. The revolutionary musical is unstoppable with its history, humor, drama and hip-hop and pop music, delivered by a cast with the right voices. This ensemble is a winner, led by Edred Utomi who portrays Alexander Hamilton with the swagger of Stephen A. Smith, the sports commentator.

3 Ezra Collective, the Dakota. What a treat to see such genuine joy on the faces of this London quintet. With their brand of instrumental jazz blended with funk, reggae, hip-hop and Latin elements, they brought joy to the sellout crowd, which eventually danced the night away.

