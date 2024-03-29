A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Bill Nietz of Rochester:

1 Jon Bon Jovi. Bon Jovi is releasing a new album called "Forever." I was surprised to see this as his last tour showcased his waning vocal ability (to a point where fans walked out). But, old rockers never seem to want to fade away and with the help of Auto-Tune, I'm sure it will sound OK.

2 Rochester Thaw Music Festival. What a cool event. These events are becoming more numerous (Midwest Music Fest and Red Wing's Big Turn come to mind). For an old guy, it is nice to see new talent and there was plenty of that. My favorites were Samantha Grimes and the eclectic Texas Toast. Don't be afraid to listen to new music (although I have failed at that over the years).

3 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. Finding new places to listen to music is such a fun experience. I visited the Ledge for the first time last year seeing the Doobie Brothers and was amazed at such a wonderful venue. Owned by the city of Waite Park (outside St. Cloud), it has great sightlines and very good sound. I see that the reassembled Stray Cats just announced they will be there in August. Go see this place!

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Lizzy McAlpine, "Older" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Flanked by an upright pianist and a seated guitarist, the Philly singer sat with her hands folded delivering the slow-core title song from her forthcoming album. Accompanied by simple piano notes, she takes your breath away by reflecting with a breathy whisper about a relationship, concluding mysteriously "I wish I knew what the end is."

2 Leela James, the Dakota. Buoyed by a funky band (with a too-loud drummer), the R&B vet displayed powerful pipes, a sassy personality and a distinctive look in her Twin Cities debut as she tried to turn the "bougie" (her word) Dakota into a juke joint (her words again). Highlights: an extended treatment of her 2021 hit "Complicated" and the hard funk "So Good."

3 "Bid for the Stars," New Yorker. Rachel Monroe writes about the booming market for — and psychology behind — celebrity memorabilia, going in depth with auctioneer Darren Julien, Chad Cobain holding onto to his brother Kurt's guitar, and Michael Jackson's flip-flopping production company before he died.

