BOSTON — The Twins activated Joey Gallo today as they prepare for tonight's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Gallo missed 10 games because of a right intercostal strain. He played three rehab games with the Saints, going 2-for-12.
In seven games for the Twins this season, he has a team-high three home runs and is hitting .278 with a 1.183 OPS.
With the combo outfielder/first baseman back, they sent outfielder Kyle Garlick back to St. Paul. Garlick had one hit, a home run, in seven at-bats with the big club.
The Twins lost Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway, falling 5-4 in 10 innings.
Joe Ryan (3-0, 2.84 ERA) will start for the Twins tonight against two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (0-3, 6.92).
Kluber, 37, was a three-time All-Star with Cleveland before injuries hampered his career. He was 10-10 for the Rays last season before signing a $10 million one-year deal (with a second year option) in Boston.
TWINS LINEUP
Max Kepler, RF
Carlos Correa, SS
Byron Buxton, DH
Trevor Larnach, LF
Edouard Julien, 2B
Jose Miranda, 3B
Joey Gallo, 1B
Ryan Jeffers, C
Michael A. Taylor, CF
RED SOX LINEUP
Alex Verdugo, RF
Raimel Tapia, CF
Justin Turner, DH
Rafael Devers, 3B
Enrique Hernández, SS
Reese McGuire, C
Tristan Casas, 1B
Jarren Duran, LF
Emmanuel Valdez, 2B