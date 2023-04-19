Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOSTON — The Twins activated Joey Gallo today as they prepare for tonight's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Gallo missed 10 games because of a right intercostal strain. He played three rehab games with the Saints, going 2-for-12.

In seven games for the Twins this season, he has a team-high three home runs and is hitting .278 with a 1.183 OPS.

With the combo outfielder/first baseman back, they sent outfielder Kyle Garlick back to St. Paul. Garlick had one hit, a home run, in seven at-bats with the big club.

The Twins lost Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway, falling 5-4 in 10 innings.

Joe Ryan (3-0, 2.84 ERA) will start for the Twins tonight against two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (0-3, 6.92).

Kluber, 37, was a three-time All-Star with Cleveland before injuries hampered his career. He was 10-10 for the Rays last season before signing a $10 million one-year deal (with a second year option) in Boston.

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, DH

Trevor Larnach, LF

Edouard Julien, 2B

Jose Miranda, 3B

Joey Gallo, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF

RED SOX LINEUP

Alex Verdugo, RF

Raimel Tapia, CF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Enrique Hernández, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Tristan Casas, 1B

Jarren Duran, LF

Emmanuel Valdez, 2B