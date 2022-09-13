The Twins have dramatically dropped in the American League Central, getting swept in a three-game series at home by first-place Cleveland, and are five games behind the Guardians with 23 remaining.

They've fallen a game below .500 and, in case you were wondering, are nine games out of a possible wild-card berth.

Tonight, they open a three-game series (6:40 p.m., BSN) against the Royals at Target Field. The Twins will tee up their three most successful starters — Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray and Dylan Bundy — in the series.

Ryan (10-8, 4.05 ERA) starts tonight against lefthander Kris Bubic (2-11, 5.40).

ROYALS LINEUP

MJ Melendez, LF

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Salvador Perez, C

Vinnie Pasquantino, DH

Nick Pratto, 1B

Nate Eaton, 3B

Kyle Isbel, RF

Drew Waters, CF

Nicky Lopez, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Garlick, RF

Jose Miranda, 1B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jake Cave, LF

Gary Sánchez, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF