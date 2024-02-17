Cal Robinet grew up doing daredevil acts with his cousin. They went ziplining for hours and waged "tubing wars" behind a boat. They'd jump out of windows, launch themselves off cliffs and climb trees.

It wasn't until Saturday, though, that Robinet got to watch his cousin perform her specialty in person for the first time.

Jessie Diggins' extended family came out in full force to witness her long-awaited homecoming as a cross-country skiing superstar.

"I see her on video all over the world, and I just don't have the opportunity to travel to Italy and Russia and South Korea," the 35-year-old Robinet said. "I wouldn't miss this for the world."

Among the crowd of nearly 20,000 cheering on Diggins at Theodore Wirth Park were 30 or so family members who turned the World Cup event into a reunion. They came from Boston, Canada, Arizona and St. Cloud.

"Then, of course," Diggins' mom, Deb, said, "there is the ski family of pretty much the entire St. Croix Valley."

Diggins placed fourth in the women's freestyle sprint, but the event is Minnesota's chance to honor and celebrate Afton's favorite daughter, the most decorated American cross-country skier ever competing in her home state for the first time since 2011.

In qualifying heats through the final, spectators could monitor Diggins' race not only by sight but with their ears. A roar of cheers circled the course as she did a victory lap after she reached the finish line.

Diggins' husband, Wade Poplawski, had not seen her since November as she competed in Europe while an immigration holdup kept him stateside. Poplawski arrived at the course Saturday morning and saw numerous young girls with glitter on their faces — a Diggins trademark — and fans dressed in racing bibs with his wife's face on the front.

"It was kind of overwhelming for me," Poplawski said.

Overwhelming for her parents too. Deb and Clay Diggins have traveled the globe to watch their daughter compete. They've been to Olympic Games in Russia and South Korea, and World Cup events in Canada, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Italy and Austria.

Diggins' parents spent Christmas with her in Italy, a tradition they keep every few years to accommodate her training and competition schedule. Mom and daughter spend the time together cooking, one of their favorite activities.

No airplane ticket was required this time. Just a short car commute.

"The biggest thing for us is," Deb said, "not only do we get to get in the car and go watch her, but all these people who supported her growing up as a skier and coached her and have been cheering for her all these years and getting up at 3 a.m. to watch races online, they get to come see it live too."

That's how most of her family has followed her career — watching international races on the computer. The last time her uncle Peter Robinet attended one of her events in person was in this same spot, Wirth Park in 2011 at the junior nationals.

Diggins was 19 years old. She's 32 now and an Olympic and World Cup champion.

"I'm just proud of her for who she is and not just what's done [in racing]," uncle Peter said.

The family gathered near the VIP tent during a break before the quarterfinals. They posed for pictures and shared memories. Aunts and uncles and cousins held signs that said "Team Diggins."

"Of course, sometimes that makes me feel like, 'Oh, I have to win because everyone is here watching me,' but I don't," Diggins said on the eve of the race. "I just have to go out there and race my heart out."

She showed her tenacity on the course again, finishing just off the podium in the sprint. She races Sunday in her best event, 10-kilometer freestyle.

A World Cup title in her hometown would be another crowning achievement in her career. She was the driving force behind bringing this world-class event to the United States, to her hometown, to her fans.

The crowd cheered her every move. Loud roars. Adoring roars. None more personal than those coming from three dozen family members who have known her since she was a little girl. They were loving members of Team Diggins long before she became a skiing legend.