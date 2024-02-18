As the Loppet Cup approached, Jessie Diggins was asked repeatedly what it would mean to her to win a race. Despite the emotion swirling around her first World Cup event in her home state, Diggins wanted to keep the pressure low.

"If I have my priorities straight, it won't mean anything different than being dead last," the Afton native said. "The real win was getting to be here.''

Diggins didn't reach the top of the podium at Theodore Wirth Park, but she did finish third in the women's 10-kilometer freestyle on the final day of the event. Jonna Sundling of Sweden, Saturday's sprint winner, claimed this interval-start race too in 22 minutes, 38.9 seconds, with Frida Karlsson of Sweden second 15.4 seconds behind. Diggins' 23:10.7 prevented a Swedish sweep, edging Linn Svahn by 3.2 seconds.

Gus Schumacher of the U.S. won the men's 10k, becoming the first American man to win a World Cup individual distance race since 1983. Schumacher, of Anchorage, Alaska, won in 20:52.7, followed by Norwegians Harald Oestberg Amundsen (20:57.1) and Paal Golberg (20:58.5).

Diggins finished fourth in Saturday's freestyle sprint. The 10k is her signature race.

The first World Cup cross-country event in the U.S. since 2001 concluded on another bluebird day, with thousands of fans crowded around the course. They had plenty to cheer for in the men's race, when Schumacher pulled off a huge surprise.

It had already been a milestone season for the U.S. men, who had a pair of third-place World Cup finishes so far — the first time since 1983 the country had two different men reach the World Cup podium in the same season. Schumacher brought that success to an entirely new level. No American man had won a World Cup distance race since 1983.

Schumacher was in eighth place at the 1.9k mark. He moved up to third at 3.3k, then turned it on in the second half of the race. He credited the fans' wild cheering with giving him fuel, saying he couldn't hear himself breathe.

After Schumacher finished, he was ushered to the chair at the finish line reserved for the leader. He said he's only sat in that seat for 15 or 30 seconds in previous races, because someone faster always came along. This time, he never left, much to his disbelief.

"To see that time keep holding up, I was like, 'Oh, my God, I really did ski a crazy race,''' he said. "To have this happen today, I couldn't even imagine. I always try to do my best, but usually my best is not the podium.

"I'm just so thankful and grateful and happy. It really means a lot to me to have my best race ever here, with my grandma here, and so many people who would never be able to watch otherwise.''

After the last skier who could catch him came over the line with a slower time, Schumacher was mobbed by his U.S. teammates. Skiers from other countries joined in the celebration, as the crowd chanted, "Gus! Gus! Gus!'' and "USA! USA!'

Many American athletes and staff gathered on the podium for a victory photo following the award ceremony.