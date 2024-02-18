The world's best cross-country skiers are racing on the fresh snow of Theodore Wirth Park trails this weekend in the first World Cup event in the United States in 23 years. On Monday, the trails will open again for the rest of us.

From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, you can ski the sprint course the pros used as part of the Loppet Cup Citizens Challenge. Registration for that race is already closed, but the trails are expected to re-open to the public after that event.

The Loppet Foundation, which organized the World Cup event, is having a special day of free indoor and outdoor family activities at Wirth Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, called Share Winter Playday. Some of the athletes will be available for selfies and autographs at The Trailhead from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

The rental shop at The Trailhead will not be open Monday, but there is expected to be equipment available for children. Adults who want to ski or snowshoe Monday will need to bring their own equipment. The rental shop will return to normal operations Tuesday.



