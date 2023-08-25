Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Sure, she's won three Olympic medals. And graced the cover of Outside and Sports Illustrated magazines.

But Afton-raised cross-country skier Jessie Diggins can now cement her celebrity status: She's got her own bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee (yes, there's such a place), which boasts a collection of some 10,000 head-nodding statues, released about 2,000 Diggins statues for sale. ($30 plus shipping, expected in December.)

Museum co-founder Phil Sklar said the statue depicts Diggins' whoop of joy when she and teammate Kikkan Randall won the United States' first-ever Olympic gold in cross-country skiing. "We tried to mimic the facial expression when Jessie crossed the finish line in 2018," he said.

Though most people are familiar with baseball-player bobbleheads due to MLB's popular giveaways, the museum, which opened in 2019, seems to leave no public persona un-wobbled, including Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Queen Elizabeth II, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Bucky Badger and even the St. Paul raccoon.

But only select few among us get the nod, so to speak, putting Diggins in elite company.

Museum co-founder Phil Sklar told Roadside America that about .001 percent of the population has a mass-produced bobblehead. "Once you have one of those, you've made it," he said.

If you don't have confidence in your ability to earn Olympic medals, you can always contract the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to make you a custom model, which start at $120.