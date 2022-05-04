St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Wednesday announced that Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Ellison will become the department's interim chief after Todd Axtell steps down from the role June 1.

Carter said St. Paul aims to name a new chief by late summer or early fall. The mayor said despite his encouragements, Ellison has stated he is not seeking to fill the role beyond the transitory period.

"My main goal is stability," Ellison said at a news conference. "The department needs strong leadership during times of change."

Ellison joined the department as a park ranger in 1999 and was hired as a police officer in 2000. Over his tenure, he worked a variety of assignments, including stints with the patrol, narcotics, special investigations and traffic safety units. Ellison has not faced any disciplinary action during his career with the department, according to his personnel file.

He currently serves as deputy chief overseeing support services and administration, a role that included work as part of a coalition that addressed a surge in homelessness downtown St. Paul experienced during the pandemic.

"In every single position that I have observed him in within our department, he's not only survived but he's thrived," Axtell said of his successor. "He's built the connections, built the relationships. He really exemplified trusted service with respect each and every day."

In late October, Axtell announced he would not seek reappointment after his six-year term expires in June.

Ellison will take the helm at a time when the department is facing dual demands to combat violent crime and take a more creative approach to public safety. St. Paul saw a record 38 homicides last year and reported its 15th homicide of 2022 Wednesday morning.

"We have the support and trust of the city and the people that we serve — people who do not want to see sweeping changes in the programs that we're delivering, the services that we are out there delivering or the culture that they are appreciating so much every day," Ellison said.

He will also take over ongoing conversations about the department's funding and staffing levels. Axtell, who was appointed by former Mayor Chris Coleman, has publicly sparred with Carter over issues such as the agency's budget and officer pay.

At Wednesday's news conference, however, the mayor offered nothing but praise for the outgoing chief.

"You fostered a culture of trusted service with respect that our residents have come to expect from our police department — a distinction I'm confident we will continue to fulfill as we transition to interim leadership during our search for the next chief of police," Carter told Axtell.

The City Council recently convened a group of 39 community members — including representatives from nonprofits, businesses, the NAACP and the police union — to vet candidates who apply. That committee will pick five finalists to present to Carter.

The mayor will then appoint a chief from the short list, and the council must approve the choice. Traditionally, the department has promoted from within.

"We deserve a chief who understands deeply the things that make St. Paul such a special and unique place," Carter said, adding that though the city will conduct "a global search," he expects "some very, very strong candidates" to come internally.

The City Council previously expressed frustrations about the pace of the process, which began in February. Some council members said if Carter and his administration had started the search for Axtell's replacement shortly after the chief announced his plans to step down, the city would not require interim leadership.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appointed an interim police chief — Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman — after Medaria Arradondo retired in January. In March, the city hired a California-based search firm to help find a "reform-minded" leader.