Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Dreaming Biz (2nd race). Value play of the day: Golden Bandit (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (1,2,4,6/3,4,5/2,4/4,5,7/4), $36.00.

1. 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gopher Gold (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)124/2-1

2: Zumurudee (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)124/3-1

3: Cibertruck (Bridgmohan, Martinez)124/4-1

4: Political Riot (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/9-2

5: Chest Candy (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/8-1

6: Move Over (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino)119/5-1

GOPHER GOLD (1) returned off a long layoff on opening weekend and ran evenly. Claimed by Silva and he wins with 29% off such move. Hernandez jumps aboard. CHEST CANDY (5) loves to compete and win. Had impressive speed figures on the turf early last year but has yet to regain that form. MOVE OVER (6) has recently been claimed multiple times by good barns. Has earned over $200K on the turf.

2. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,500.

: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ghost of Genevieve (Barajas, Silva Rodriguez)122/6-1

2: Dreaming Biz (Ulloa, Berndt)122/9-5

3: Bid Once (Glass, Rengstorf)117/4-1

4: Essential Bella (Hernandez, Richard)122/3-1

5: Because (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/8-1

6: Noel's Angel (Lopez, Silva Rodriguez)122/5-1

DREAMING BIZ (2) comes off the bench for Berndt since last fall. The layoff is not a concern as Berndt wins at 27% off a 180+ day rest. Ran extremely well in two turf sprints last year and should get the perfect setup for his closing style. ESSENTIAL BELLA (4) was in pretty good form this spring at Oaklawn. Tries a turf sprint for only the second time but breeding says yes. NOEL'S ANGEL (6) will most likely have the early lead and has a turf sprint victory.

3. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sea Level (Berrios-Lopez, Biehler)117/9-2

2: Hotasapistol (Quinonez, Donlin)122/12-1

3: Larimar (Valenzuela, Gutierrez)122/5-1

4: Unbridled Twister (Hernandez, Richard)122/9-5

5: Taking Charge Desi (Lopez, Lund)122/6-1

6: Emily Smiles (Santos, Silva, Jr.)122/2-1

EMILY SMILES (6) has crossed the wire first in five consecutive. Silva wins with 26% of his runners after a victory. Will use her tactical speed from an outside post. HOTASAPISTOL (2) will appreciate the class relief after three straight stakes. Has five career wins at Canterbury. UNBRIDLED TWISTER (4) raced well at Oaklawn recently. Has won $250K+ in her career but mostly against Arkansas breds.

4. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Gainer (Roman (Sheehan)124/12-1

2: Perfect Fanny (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/5-1

3: Hit the Seam (Santos, Silva, Jr.)124/5-2

4: May We All (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)119/4-1

5: Mo's Mojo (Wade, Litfin)124/9-5

6: Unleash the Beast (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/9-2

MAY WE ALL (4) claimed back by Rosin in last at Parx. Likes to win and likes the local strip with eight wins in Shakopee. Should get a nice stalking trip. HIT THE SEAM (3) showed speed on the turf in first local start before getting leg weary late. Returns to dirt but is only three-for-forty-eight lifetime. MO'S MOJO (5) won last summer at Churchill and last fall at Keeneland but dropped to a new low off a layoff in last and was claimed.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Further Evidence (Gallardo, Robertson)119/9-2

2: Undertow (Hernandez, Berndt)119/4-1

3: Mongolian Apple (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/5-2

4: Golden Bandit (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)114/7-2

5: P R Call Me Maybe (Quinonez, Westermann)124/15-1

6: Prince of Earl (Roman, Chleborad)124/5-1

7: Cross the Causeway (Santos, Robertson)119/6-1

GOLDEN BANDIT (4) ships in from Arkansas where he was competitive. Has speed to get involved early and makes his turf debut. His dam won both of her turf starts. UNDERTOW (2) tries grass for the first time. His older brother has won seven times at Canterbury, including five-for-five last summer. PRINCE OF EARL (6) returns to the lawn where he's posted his best speed figures.

6. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,000.

Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: I'm Noble (Hernandez, Martinez)117/6-1

2: Magnet and Steel (Quinonez, Padilla)122/10-1

3: Prize Fighter (Roman, Berndt)122/4-1

4: Runaway Ready (Gallardo, Robertson)122/2-1

5: Mongolian Bee (Wade, Scherer)117/3-1

6: Reup (Harr, Cline)122/12-1

7: Storm Approaching (Valenzuela, Rosin)117/5-1

STORM APPROACHING (7) claimed by Rosin and that's a 20% move for the barn. Battled for the lead on the rail two back before pulling away late. Gets an outside post today. RUNAWAY READY (4) faces open company, therefore, meets the race conditions with two wins. Six-for-ten in the money locally. MONGOLIAN BEE (5) only has been to the post four times so has upside. Raced even in last in Chicago.

7. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Barbara Rohloff (Valenzuela, Rosin)119/10-1

2: Shezonezestreet (Lara, Roberts)124/8-1

3: Imminent Threat (Gallardo, Robertson)124/7-2

4: Minnesota Nice (Bridgmohan, Young)124/5-2

5: Flash Flood (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino)119/5-1

6: Sense of Flurry (Santos, Berndt)124/6-1

7: Ice N Lemon (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)119/12-1

8: Lock It Down (Roman, Berndt)124/9-2

MINNESOTA NICE (4) has been facing open company down in Texas recently and encountering some tough trips. Returns to state-breds and gets Bridgmohan aboard who excels on the turf. SHEZONEZESTREET (2) had a terrible start in last and was playing catchup after that. Made a wide move around the turn and was running late. IMMINENT THREAT (3) has some nice races over the local lawn on her resume. Robertson/Gallardo have a 25%-win rate the last couple of years.

8. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $20,000.

Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blu Bye U (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/5-1

2: Eos Whiskey Girl (Ramirez, Hardy)125/8-1

3: Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/4-5

4: Relentless Flash (Garcia, Olmstead)125/2-1

5: Rocking the World (Frink, Backhaus)125/15-1

BEEP BEEP REV REV (3) is three-for-four at Canterbury and these connections have been dominating locally for years. Two nice preps at Remington Park. RELENTLESS FLASH (4) is from the Olmstead barn like the top pick. Very impressive season debut. If she can replicate that effort, she could be very dangerous. BLU BYE U (1) is the third starter for last year's leading trainer. Has been beaten by the top picks a few times. Must improve to compete.

9. 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Union Quality (Frink, Deshazo)124/9-2

2: Cartels Eagle (Fonseca-Soto, Norton)124/2-1

3: Copy Em Zoomin (Cervantes, Deshazo)124/6-1

4: Misstic Coronita (Ramirez, Hobbs)124/12-1

5: Fabulous N Fiery (Smith, Norton)124/7-2

6: Favorite Teller Mrl (Gutierrez, Norton)124/5-1

7: Redhotmama (Calzada, Geditz)124/6-1

FABULOUS N FIERY (5) got some betting action in career debut in Oklahoma. Broke poorly but still beat four horses and the top two finisher came back to win next out. CARTELS EAGLE (2) had a couple nice showings at Remington Park and both of those starts were on off tracks. FAVORITE TELLER MRL (6) switches barns and may improve with a race under her belt.

10. 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $20,000.

Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vos Atonement (Ramirez, Hardy)124/12-1

2: Averys Treasure (Garcia, Olmstead)124/6-1

3: Saturday Nite Gamble (Fonseca-Soto, Stein)124/12-1

4: Valiant Speed (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/8-1

5: Sugar Rushh (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/7-2

6: Kqs Dreaming (Calzada, Geditz)124/15-1

7: Relentless Minnie (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/2-1

8: Darlin Hold On (Harr, Olmstead)124/12-1

9: Cathy Wagon (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/9-2

RELENTLESS MINNIE (7) faced open company in last and just missed. Faces Minnesota-breds today. Escobedo gets a leg up from Olmstead and their always tough to beat. CATHY WAGON (9) had the rail in Oklahoma and moves outside today. That could be the key. SUGAR RUSHH (5) had the rail in his debut and broke inward. A clean break and a second start may result in dramatic improvement.