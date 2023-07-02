Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Incredible Bill (5th race). Value play of the day: Cousvinnysacanuck (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4 (4/1/2,3,6/1,2,3/2,5,7), $54.

1. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Our Valley (Lopez, Williams) 122/10-1

2: Noel's Angel (Berrios-Lopez, Silva) 112/4-1

3: Lapis Lazuli (Barajas, Silva) 122/9-2

4: King of the Kids (Quinonez, Berndt) 124/7-2

5: Mongolian Bee (Wade, Scherer) 119/5-1

6: Riding the Train (Valenzuela, Spencer) 122/12-1

7: Shut Up Michael (Hernandez, Rarick) 122/2-1

KING OF THE KIDS (4) has a tremendous turn of foot on the grass. Cuts back in distance and ran well in a turf sprint last year in his only try going short. Appears to be enough speed to setup his closing kick. NOEL'S ANGEL (2) needs the lead to have any chance. If he breaks sharply, he will try to steal it on the front-end. SHUT UP MICHAEL (7) ran well in his first local start but hasn't been very consistent.

2. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Baby Doll Peach (Roman, Berndt) 119/4-1

2: Strabella (Hernandez, Donlin) 124/2-1

3: Ann Alee (Quinonez, Biehler) 119/9-2

4: Dropped Cold (Santos, Rhone) 119/15-1

5: Danzingwithroyalty (Barajas, Silva) 119/8-1

6: I'm So Funny (Harr, Cline) 119/9-5

DANZINGWITHROYALTY (5) has a sister who won her debut by 12 lengths for these same connections. Barn is 23% with first-time starters. I'M SO FUNNY (6) has raced five times with basically the same speed figure in all her starts. Needs to show improvement at some point. STRABELLA (2) has run competitive speed figures for this level but at four years old, is there any upside?

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Silva Jr.) 124/2-1

2: Nacho S (Murray, Russell) 122/15-1

3: Super Wise (Wade, Scherer) 122/5-2

4: King Nate (Santos, Rarick) 122/6-1

5: Of Good Report (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.) 122/7-2

6: Mountain Pine (Gallardo, Litfin) 122/8-1

7: War Chest (Hernandez, Silva) 122/8-1

NOBLE PURSUIT (1) has been a win machine winning 10 of 24 in his career. Won last time out off of a seven-month layoff, so might be better today with a race under his belt. SUPER WISE (3) barely lost to top pick in last and might be the controlling speed. Will probably have the lead in the stretch but can he hold on. MOUNTAIN PINE (6) won twice here last summer on the local lawn but might need a start off the long layoff.

4. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Barnfield (Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 124/5-2

2: Ghost Stalker (Roman, Padilla) 124/10-1

3: Don't Box Me In (Hernandez, Berndt) 124/8-1

4: Cousvinnysacanuck (Valenzuela, Berndt) 124/4-1

5: Line to Gain (Bridgmohan, Litfin) 119/15-1

6: Spirit of Spoatie (Quinonez, Biehler) 124/12-1

7: Calzone (Santos, Rarick) 124/10-1

8: Moon Connection (Wade, Litfin) 119/15-1

9: Martini Blu (Gallardo, Robertson) 124/6-1

10: Fury Kap (Berrios-Lopez, Silva Jr.) 119/9-2

COUSVINNYSACANUCK (4) is third off the layoff. Tried turf in last and that's obviously not his favored surface. Ran good figures routing last summer and the pace looks to favor his closing style. FURY KAP (10) is in good form in 2023 with three wins in seven races. Moves up in class and the top picks stablemate may challenge him for the lead. MARTINI BLU (9) caught a muddy track in seasonal debut and he spun his wheels. On his best day, he will be right there at the end.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Incredible Bill (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/8-5

2: Star of Stars (Murray, Russell) 124/12-1

3: Risky Situation (Harr, Cline) 124/7-2

4: Grunder (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/5-1

5: New Dice (Wade, Litfin) 124/5-2

6: Vlock (Valenzuela, Hanson) 124/8-1

INCREDIBLE BILL (1) has speed and the inside post to use to his advantage. Is in good form off of his maiden win down in Tampa Bay. Jockey and trainer winning at 29% to start the meet. NEW DICE (5) has been posting consistent speed figures recently. Is pace dependent but not much pace in this race. GRUNDER (4) is third off the layoff for Rengstorf who excels off that move. Switches to Hernandez in the saddle.

6. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Jomama Sassy (Murray, Bethke) 119/12-1

2: Balimos (Valenzuela, Rosin) 124/5-2

3: Elle's Lil Diva (Barajas, Silva) 119/9-2

4: Ghost of Genevieve (Santos, Silva) 124/3-1

5: Give Em Shade (Gallardo, Smith) 124/8-1

6: Picaflor (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/2-1

ELLE'S LIL DIVA (3) is a lightly raced three-year-old who probably needed her last race. Appears to be the fastest of the race and her speed could be enhanced with the addition of blinkers. PICAFLOR (6) beat the top pick in last but was basically passing tired horses. Could be in a stalking position today. BALIMOS (2) is third off the layoff and drops half in claiming price. Will be flying late if the speed stops.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Summer Fireflys (Lopez, Candelas) 124/8-1

2: Diggs Won (Murray, Peters) 124/5-1

3: It's Me (Roman, Berndt) 119/2-1

4: Grace A'lace (Santos, Bethke) 119/4-1

5: O. D.'s Ann Baby (Gallardo, Robertson) 124/8-1

6: Honeycrisp (Wade, Richard) 119/3-1

7: Northern Charmer (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 119/12-1

SUMMER FIREFLYS (1) has had many opportunities but her best efforts have come on the turf. Should be able to establish a clear early lead and then it's just a matter of how long she can last. IT'S ME (3) ran relatively well in her three-year-old debut. Adds blinkers and should improve in second attempt on the grass and around two-turns. DIGGS WON (2) loomed boldly in last before tiring late. Should finish better today with added fitness.

8. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Not a Dance (Wade, Wolff) 124/6-1

2: Tap That Dial (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin) 114/2-1

3: Charismo (Glass, Stankey) 119/12-1

4: Furlough Fit (Hernandez, Martinez) 124/10-1

5: Western Charm (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.) 124/3-1

6: Jamaica Mistaica (Gallardo, Smith) 124/12-1

7: Falconite (Roman, Litfin) 119/8-1

8: He's Connected (Santos, Padilla) 119/4-1

TAP THAT DIAL (2) drops from maiden special weights to the lowest claiming level. Doesn't possess much early speed but his class should prevail when it matters. WESTERN CHARM (5) tried a turf sprint in last but returns to the dirt today. Should be able to work out a good trip with his tactical speed. FALCONITE (7) stumbled at the start in last before rushing up into a four-horse speed duel and tiring late. Could be prominent with a clean break.