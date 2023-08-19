Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Elegance N Tonic (6th race). Value play of the day: Lookin So Lucky (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2 (1,2,3,4,5,7/2,3,4/4,6/2/1,3,4), $54.

1. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Bette'sgotanotion (Hernandez, Livingston) 124/9-2

2: Tatum's Journey (Roman, Robertson) 119/4-1

3: Danzingwithroyalty (Barajas, Silva) 119/5-1

4: Northern Charmer (Sosa, Rengstorf) 114/8-5

5: Fast N Fearless (Glass, Riecken) 119/12-1

6: Dropped Cold (Harr, Rhone) 119/10-1

7: Karats Kount (Lindsay, Smith) 119/6-1

NORTHERN CHARMER (4) woke up in last after dropping from special weights to claiming. Takes another drop in class and the barn is warming up. BETTE'SGOTANOTION (1) was bet down in last but was off slowly. Made up some ground late but a clean start today is the key. DANZINGWITHROYALTY (3) makes her career debut and catches a soft group. Half-sister won by 12 lengths in her first start.

2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Board Certified (Quinonez, Rhone) 124/2-1

2: Barnfield (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 119/6-1

3: Carmenootz (Sosa, Carmichael) 119/9-2

4: Hot Shot Kid (Hernandez, Robertson) 124/7-2

5: Loring Park (Wade, Bethke) 124/5-2

6: I'm Noble (Valenzuela, Martinez) 119/10-1

BOARD CERTIFIED (1) broke slowly in last against better then rushed up and raced three-wide while battling for the lead. Quinonez retains the mount and will use his tactical speed from the inside. LORING PARK (5) loves the Shakopee sod having hit the board in 10 of 12 locally. Won last easily but was claimed from top barn. CARMENOOTZ (3) has been close in past two and speed figures are comparable but moves up in class.

3. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Sailing Along (Lopez, Silva Jr.) 122/6-1

2: Saint Sarena (Roman, Biehler) 124/5-2

3: Present Time (Quinonez, Eikleberry) 119/3-1

4: Larimar (Valenzuela, Gutierrez) 122/5-1

5: Emily Smiles (Sosa, Silva Jr.) 117/4-1

6: Unrivaled Queen (Wade, Lund) 117/12-1

7: Freebritney (Hernandez, Richard) 119/6-1

LARIMAR (4) has been competitive this meet at this level hitting the board in four of five including a win. Has four wins in her career at this specialty distance and was blocked late on the rail in last. SAINT SARENA (2) has done nothing wrong this year winning four in a row wire-to-wire but might get pressure on the lead in this one. EMILY SMILES (5) will be flying late with a hot pace but top jock chooses elsewhere.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Brewsky (Quinonez, Donlin) 124/15-1

2: Badger Kitten (Berrios-Lopez, Silva Jr.) 119/2-1

3: Lookin So Lucky (Lopez, Silva Jr.) 124/5-2

4: Rental Pool (Hernandez, Robertson) 124/4-1

5: Sailsinthesunset (Bridgmohan, Silva) 124/6-1

6: Shes Got the Power (Wade, Silva Jr.) 124/10-1

7: Mizzanna (Harr, Sheehan) 124/10-1

8: She B Glamorous (Sosa, Padilla) 119/15-1

LOOKIN SO LUCKY (3) has been favored in past three but only has one win to show for it. Gets class relief here and her speed figures fit with these. Her tactical speed is an asset. RENTAL POOL (4) ran an atypical race last out while battling for the lead early and then tiring late. Hernandez climbs aboard for the first time. BADGER KITTEN (2) got the perfect trip in last sitting right behind the speed before making her move in the lane. Doubt she will get that scenario again.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $6,250. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Sahm Tequila (Wade, Litfin) 124/9-5

2: Gentleman's Secret (Quinonez, Rhone) 124/8-1

3: Hit the Seam (Sosa, Silva Jr.) 119/9-2

4: Love My Jimmy (Berrios-Lopez, Diodoro) 119/4-1

5: Unleash the Beast (Gallardo, Bethke) 124/6-1

6: Thrill Ride (Roman, Berndt) 124/3-1

SAHM TEQUILA (1) has won two in a row and all five of his career victories have come locally. Ran a lifetime best speed figure in last and followed that up with a bullet work on Aug. 12. THRILL RIDE (6) gets the outside post for the leading barn and drops in class. Would benefit from a hot early pace to set up his closing move. LOVE MY JIMMY (4) has blazing early speed but there is other speed in the race and the barn is not hitting at their normal rate.

6. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Midnight Lane (Roman, Berndt) 119/5-1

2: Elegance N Tonic (Quinonez, Rosin) 124/7-5

3: Barbara Rohloff (Harr, Rosin) 119/8-1

4: Diggs Won (Valenzuela, Peters) 124/6-1

5: Ana (Wade, Scherer) 119/2-1

6: Miss Carmen Cibo (Gallardo, Chleborad) 119/10-1

ELEGANCE N TONIC (2) has three career wins while the rest of the field have just their maiden victories. Her versatile running style along with a good post position makes her ultra-dangerous. ANA (5) broke her maiden three back going wire-to-wire but won't get an easy lead today. Quick turnaround after racing last weekend. DIGGS WON (4) wants a fast early pace so she can wear them down late.

7. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Bebop Baby (Murray, Roberts) 124/8-5

2: Wright Winged (Wade, Gutierrez) 124/6-1

3: Workin Ninetofive (Valenzuela, Gutierrez) 124/2-1

4: Jumping Jill Flash (Sosa, Silva Jr.) 119/4-1

5: Gemma Royal (Santos, Silva Jr.) 124/9-2

JUMPING JILL FLASH (4) has only tried dirt two times in 29 lifetime starts and both races were respectable. High percentage barn and her July 30th workout jumps off the page. BEBOP BABY (1) loves the distance winning five of 11 but draws the rail here. Won her last start but jockey jumps to another. WORKIN NINETOFIVE (3) closed from the back of the pack in last to get up just in time. Will try similar tactics in this race off a week's rest.