JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Midnight Current (6th race). Value play of the day: Frosty View (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6, (3,4/8,9/2,5,9/1,5,6/4,5,6), $54.00.

1 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Nena's Gone Wild (Hernandez, Rhone)118/5-1

2: Kool Karma (Wade, Rengstorf)118/3-1

3: Sassy Mama (Murray, Bethke)118/12-1

4: Real Awesome (Harr, Backhaus)118/20-1

5: Cloudless Blue (Quinonez, Padilla)118/5-1

6: Charley Paints (Santos, Berndt)118/2-1

7: Island Bender (Roman, Rengstorf)118/4-1

ISLAND BENDER (7) flashed some speed in her career debut racing in the slop against special weights. Drops down to claiming and the experience she gained will be beneficial. CHARLEY PAINTS (6) debuts for the leading connections and has looked good in the morning but racing first-out for a tag is curious. KOOL KARMA (2) has a full brother who won his debut by four lengths for these same connections.

2 Minnesota Turf Championship. 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: That's Not Funny (Bridgmohan, Berndt)119/3-1

2: Jose Patio (Hernandez, Biehler)113/6-1

3: Angel's Magic (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/5-2

4: Stagecoach Boys (Quinonez, Berndt)119/9-5

5: Bens Malice (Roman, Van Winkle)119/10-1

6: Devil Vision (Gallardo, Robertson)117/8-1

STAGECOACH BOYS (4) has been close this year with a win and four seconds. Should be enough pace in here to setup his closing kick and the added distance is a bonus. THAT'S NOT FUNNY (1) makes his third start of the summer and beat his stablemate and top pick in last. Bridgmohan has been hot on the lawn lately. ANGEL'S MAGIC (3) will attempt to establish a clear early lead and dare them to catch him.

3 Minnesota Sprint Championship. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Xavey Dave (Gallardo, Robertson)123/7-2

2: Thealligatorhunter (Roman, Padilla)123/3-1

3: Doctor Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla)123/7-5

4: Roses by Liam (Santos, Padilla)119/10-1

5: Bayou Benny (Hernandez, Scherer)119/8-1

6: Sir Sterling (Wade, Rengstorf)119/5-1

DOCTOR OSCAR (3) ran spectacularly when last seen on the dirt cruising to a nine-length victory while posting a triple digit speed figure. If Quinonez breaks cleanly, he'll be tough to pass. XAVEY DAVE (1) is a versatile runner from the tough Robertson barn. May not be his ideal distance, but if the top pick falters, watch out for this one. THEALLIGATORHUNTER (2) loves the Shakopee strip winning nine-of-eleven in his career but hasn't been able to beat the top sprinters lately.

4 Northern Lights Debutante. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year olds. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Xtreme Diva (Gallardo, Robertson)120/7-5

2: A Primera Vista (Cedeno, Raven)120/2-1

3: On Speed Dial (Quinonez, Van Winkle)120/9-2

4: Go Lee Ann Go (Santos, Berndt)120/5-1

5: Pearl Button (Hernandez, Richard)115/8-1

6: Rosalina (Harr, McDaniel)115/20-1

XTREME DIVA (1) graduated in style in her debut as she splashed away in the slop by a dozen lengths. Two workouts since that win and Robertson knows how to prepare them for an optimal effort. A PRIMERA VISTA (2) ships in from Delaware Park where she broke her maiden in a turf sprint. Was very professional in her debut and will try to stalk and pounce. ON SPEED DIAL (3) won easily in her first start back in July. Will need to improve to compete.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin, Jr.)123/5-1

2: Artie Below Zero (Santos, Donlin)123/15-1

3: Midnight Royal (Bridgmohan, Berndt)123/7-2

4: Passing Time (Murray, Tracy)119/10-1

5: R Voo's Taboo (Berrios-Lopez, Westermann)118/8-1

6: West Island (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/9-2

7: Angel of Attack (Gallardo, Berndt)119/6-1

8: Color Me Legendary (Wade, Lund)123/5-2

ANGEL OF ATTACK (7) finally figured it out in last when breaking his maiden. Battled for the lead in that start and then gamely held off the closer late. Has improved in every start and will need to take another step forward. WEST ISLAND (6) returns to allowance company after two stakes attempts. Gets Lasix again and is bred for the surface. COLOR ME LEGENDARY (8) has competitive speed figures but has had many chances for that elusive second victory.

6 Minnesota Distaff Turf Championship. 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Summer Fireflys (Ulloa, Candelas)117/15-1

2: Lock It Down (Roman, Martinez)119/5-1

3: Midnight Current (Hernandez, Berndt)119/7-5

4: Let's Skedaddle (Bridgmohan, Berndt)119/7-2

5: Scent of Success (Gallardo, Robertson)117/8-1

6: Thunders Rocknroll (Wade, Rhone)119/4-1

7: Molly's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla)119/12-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT (3) absolutely hates to lose and hasn't done much of it lately only losing twice in her last ten starts. Top jock climbs aboard again and her tactical speed makes her versatile. LET'S SKEDADDLE (4) starts for the leading barn along with the top pick. Has beat her barnmate this year but comes off a two-month layoff. SCENT OF SUCCESS (5) is good but hasn't been able to beat the top two.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Strabella (Berrios-Lopez, Donlin)118/12-1

2: Diggs Won (Bridgmohan, Peters)123/12-1

3: Shezonezestreet (Hernandez, Roberts)123/10-1

4: Harlow's Harmony (Quinonez, Biehler)123/5-2

5: Roundabout (Sosa, Wolff)118/15-1

6: Sunshine Fever (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/5-1

7: Miss Carmen Cibo (Roman, Chleborad)119/6-1

8: Burnt Match (Murray, Rengstorf)123/9-2

9: Ana (Wade, Scherer)119/4-1

BURNT MATCH (8) easily broke her maiden by ten-lengths in last while under a hand ride. Is third off the layoff, had a bullet work on September 1st and is bred for the lawn and the added distance. ANA (9) has a win and two thirds in three tries on the Shakopee sod. Has tactical speed to be involved early and retains Wade. DIGGS WON (2) would appreciate a hot early pace to accentuate her closing kick.

8 Northern Lights Futurity. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year olds. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: General Battle Axe (Quinonez, Padilla)120/12-1

2: Jonny B Goney (Santos, Berndt)120/5-2

3: Outofthedark (Roman, Padilla)120/8-1

4: Hat Trick Jack (Murray, Bethke)120/12-1

5: Superstar Swank (Gallardo, Robertson)120/4-1

6: Mo Mesa (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)115/10-1

7: Mach Two (Hernandez, Biehler)115/15-1

8: Westdakota (Sosa, Bedford)115/30-1

9: Frosty View (Hernandez, Berndt)115/3-1

10: I Wish I Could (Wade, Biehler)120/8-1

FROSTY VIEW (9) ran extremely well in his debut while breaking from the rail a tad slowly, rushing up to challenge and tiring late. Now has experience, gets an outside post and top jockey climbs aboard. SUPERSTAR SWANK (5) won his debut professionally while stalking the leaders and pulling away late. Comes from a family of good sprinters. JONNY B GONEY (2) has speed and comes from the same barn as the top pick and the trainer has won this race the last three years.

9 Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Clickbait (Cedeno, Robertson)119/7-2

2: Saint Sarena (Roman, Biehler)119/12-1

3: It's Her Time (Hernandez, Robertson)117/8-1

4: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla)123/4-1

5: Cupids Crush (Gallardo, Robertson)119/8-5

6: Charlie's Penny (Wade, Berndt)123/3-1

CUPIDS CRUSH (5) returns to her preferred distance after trying two-turns in last. Faces a tough group of elders but adds blinkers and last two workouts jump off the page. CLICKBAIT (1) is fifteen-for-sixteen in the top two locally with eight wins. This tough mare can never be dismissed. CHARLIE'S PENNY (6) is back to defend her title after winning by five-lengths last year but her current form can be questioned.

10 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Latin Force (Santos, Sweere)118/5-1

2: Increedible Victor (Harr, Rhone)118/20-1

3: Benz Lake Thunder (Gallardo, Bethke)118/20-1

4: Straitfromtheduece (Roman, Biehler)118/6-1

5: Got Ghosted (Hernandez, Rhone)118/5-2

6: Kirill the Thrill (Hernandez, Robertson)118/3-1

7: Gracie's Dude (Carmona, Candelas)113/12-1

8: Make It Burn (Berrios-Lopez, Donlin)113/10-1

9: Josh's Drama (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/30-1

10: Mo Mo Town (Wade, Bethke)118/8-1

11: Twotwentyswift (Murray, Bethke)118/20-1

GOT GHOSTED (5) drops in class from maiden special weights to maiden claiming. Had a tough outside post position in last and ran wide around the turn. Improved post position today. KIRILL THE THRILL (6) drops in class, cuts back in distance and returns to the dirt. Hernandez climbing aboard is an added bonus. STRAIGHTFROMTHEDUECE (4) has a string of nice workouts in preparation for his debut and the conditioner is more than capable with first-time-starters.