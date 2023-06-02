JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: One in Vermillion (7th race). Value play of the day: Marina's Gold (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (9/1,2,3,4,5,6/1,2,4,6,7,8/6/3,4,5), $54.00.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Missmollyorbit (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/5-2

2: Midnight Lane (Ulloa, Berndt)119/4-1

3: Summer Fireflys (Hernandez, Candelas)124/8-1

4: I'm So Funny (Harr, Cline)119/2-1

5: Strabella (Hernandez, Donlin)124/9-2

6: Harlow's Harmony (Quinonez, Biehler)124/6-1

I'M SO FUNNY (4) faced tougher at Oaklawn versus open company. All three of her speed figures are higher than anyone in this field and as a three-year-old, still had upside. HARLOW'S HARMONY (6) had only one start as a three-year-old and that was on the turf. Was off slowly in her debut and moves to dirt today. SUMMERS FIREFLYS (3) has four seconds on her resume and good speed but switches barns.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blackteca (Wade, Scherer)117/4-1

2: Our Valley (Lopez, Williams)122/9-2

3: Smooth Scat (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)114/3-1

4: Shut Up Michael (Hernandez, Rarick)122/2-1

5: Matts Fire N Ice (Valenzuela, Richard)122/6-1

6: Mark the Moose (Gallardo, Litfin)122/12-1

7: Riding the Train (Harr, Rhone)122/12-1

BLACKTECA (1) faced better in many of his two-year-old starts including three stakes. Went wire-to-wire in last and produced a career high speed figure. Will try similar tactics today. SHUT UP MICHAEL (4) ships in from California. Had two wins in turf sprints last year but question his current form. MARK THE MOOSE (6) tries grass for the first time and is bred for it. Will be flying late if he runs his race.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dillon Rocks (Lara, Gutierrez)122/10-1

2: Reckoning Day (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)122/8-5

3: Gray Magician (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/3-1

4: Linchtown (Quinonez, Gutierrez)122/5-1

5: Kierkegaard (Wade, Rengstorf)122/9-5

KIERKEGAARD (5) is a hard knocking veteran. Five wins and five placings in twelve local starts. Looks to be the controlling speed from the outside post. RECKONING DAY (2) is in good form coming off three consecutive wins at Turf Paradise. Can lead or stalk and gets 2022 leading jockey up. GRAY MAGICIAN (3) raced against better in Phoenix this winter/spring. Likes the distance with four-of-five in the money.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bandit Point (Harr, Cline)122/8-1

2: Cave Hill (Lara, Donlin)122/15-1

3: Runaway Ready (Wade, Robertson)122/8-1

4: Kinetic Swagger (Gallardo, Robertson)122/6-1

5: Overly Lucky (Quinonez, Donlin)122/6-1

6: Joker Matt (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/5-1

7: Devoted to You (Berrios-Lopez, Silva, Jr.)117/3-1

8: Calzone (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/15-1

9: Stagecoach Boys (Roman, Berndt)122/7-2

10: Bob's All In (Hernandez, Asprino)122/4-1

STAGECOACH BOYS (9) rack up two wins in his first four starts over the Shakopee sod last summer. Improved his speed figure in each of those starts. Bred to run all day, so added distance is a plus. KINETIC SWAGGER (4) returns after a long layoff but has been competitive on the local lawn. If anybody can have them ready off an extended absence, it's Robertson. DEVOTED TO YOU (7) went wire-to-wire in last with a top speed figure but can that be repeated or will there be a regression.

5 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Workin Ninetofive (Valenzuela, Gutierrez)122/10-1

2: Lila's Lucky Lady (Hernandez, Asprino)122/2-1

3: Clubhouse Saint (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/9-5

4: Merlin's Sister (Lara, Bedford)122/12-1

5: Come On Sweet Pea (Lopez, Rosin)122/7-2

6: Chasing Shadows (Wade, Riecken)122/5-1

LILA'S LUCKY LADY (2) thrives on racing with eleven starts already this year. Enjoys Canterbury with all four of her dirt wins coming here. Has tactical speed to see how the race develops. CLUBHOUSE SAINT (3) beat the top pick in last at Turf Paradise. On a three-race win streak so obviously in good form. MERLIN'S SISTER (4) won back-to-back last summer at 35/1 and 16/1 with these connections.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dreaming Biz (Ulloa, Berndt)122/6-1

2: Marina's Gold (Lara, Richard)122/8-1

3: Fat and Furious (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)122/10-1

4: Desert Glow (Wade, Rengstorf)122/8-1

5: Rollin Blackout (Harr, Sheehan)122/10-1

6: Lookin So Lucky (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)122/5-2

7: Chica Boom (Quinonez, Rhone)122/4-1

8: Hurricain Hunter (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/9-2

9: More Romance (Murray, Scherer)122/12-1

10: Right of Refusal (Valenzuela, Rosin)117/12-1

11: Badger Kitten (Hernandez, Rhone)122/5-1

MARINA'S GOLD (2) has a win and second in her two turf starts around two-turns. Will attempt to go to the lead early, set slow fractions and re-brake late. DREAMING BIZ (1) races well off a winter break winning her seasonal debut two times. Will utilize the inside post to save ground. LOOKIN SO LUCKY (6) raced extremely well here last summer. Silva and Hernandez have teamed up to win 64% of the time.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Casey's Law (Roman, Robertson)124/8-1

2: Xavey Dave (Gallardo, Robertson)124/5-2

3: Franz (Valenzuela, Hanson)119/15-1

4: American Refugee (Berrios-Lopez, Silva, Jr.)119/3-1

5: My Kacejj (Lopez, Williams)119/10-1

6: One in Vermillion (Hernandez, Martinez)119/6-5

ONE IN VERMILLION (6) raced in the Grade I Santa Anita Derby two back and didn't embarrass himself. Has been dominant in one turn races and gets the advantageous outside post to utilize his speed. AMERICAN REFUGEE (4) showed some speed on the turf going long at Santa Anita when last seen. Returns to the dirt and cuts back in distance. XAVEY DAVE (2) has back class having competed in five stakes races as a three-years-old. If there happens to be a pace melt down, he'll be closing late.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $29,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Deflater (Harr, Cline)122/6-1

2: Tapped to the Max (Wade, Bethke)122/10-1

3: Central Park (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)122/5-2

4: Citrus Bay (Gallardo, Tranquilino)122/4-1

5: Minister of Soul (Hernandez, Martinez)122/9-5

6: Ship It Red (Lopez, Lund)122/9-2

CENTRAL PARK (3) is six-of-eight around one-turn in his career. Likes the Shakopee oval having collected four wins here and usually races well off the layoff. MINISTER OF SOUL (5) has earned over half a million dollars in his illustrious career. Has had a success at Canterbury and could be the speed of the speed. CITRUS BAY (4) is third off the layoff. Only two career wins came here and could get a perfect trip behind the speed.