JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Cupids Crush (1st race). Value play of the day: It's Her Time (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (4,5,6/1,6/1,3/1,3,7/4,5,8), $54.00.

1 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Thunders Rocknroll (Quinonez, Rhone)122/3-1

2: Cupids Crush (Gallardo, Robertson)122/4-5

3: Lover Girl (Lopez, Williams)122/9-2

4: Checkcashingconnie (Hernandez, Robertson)122/10-1

5: Ana (Wade, Scherer)122/5-1

CUPIDS CRUSH (2) has been dominating this meet winning all three of her starts including sprinting on the dirt and going long on the turf. Can win on the lead or stalking. CHECKCASHINGCONNIE (4) has been chasing many of these the last two years. Breeding suggests she might appreciate the stretch out. THUNDERS ROCKNROLL (1) could be loose on the lead but returns on one-weeks rest and tries two-turns for the first time.

2 4½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cressons Lil Charm (Barajas, Silva)118/4-1

2: Shy Shy (Goodwin, Robertson)118/3-1

3: Miss Silver (Valenzuela, Martinez)118/9-2

4: Sweet Getaway (Hernandez, Martinez)118/8-1

5: Tapiture's Lady (Wade, Rosin)118/5-1

6: Xtreme Smoke Show (Gallardo, Robertson)118/2-1

XTREME SMOKE SHOW (6) is a daughter of Frosted who wins with 12% of his first-time-starters. The July 9th bullet workout from the gate followed by a couple stamina works indicates her readiness. MISS SILVER (3) was bet down in career debut and broke slowly from the outside post. Better post today and adds blinkers. SHY SHY (2) is a homebred making her career debut for a high percentage barn.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: He's Connected (Sosa, Padilla)114/5-2

2: Class Compounds (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/4-1

3: Charismo (Glass, Stankey)119/12-1

4: Just Because (Hernandez, Litfin)119/8-1

5: Going At It (Roman, Berndt)119/8-5

6: Forever Indian (Gallardo, McDaniel)124/6-1

7: Smart Leah (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/15-1

GOING AT IT (5) drops from maiden special weights to maiden claiming for the top barn. Could be loose on the lead and if he's able to dictate the pace, he'll be tough to catch. CLASS COMPOUNDS (2) showed speed in last before tiring. Has tactical speed to stalk and if the top pick falters, he might pick up the pieces. JUST BECAUSE (4) gets the top jock in the saddle and if the pace collapses, he'll be flying late.

4 Glitter Star Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $65,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gypsy Reward (Hernandez, Robertson)118/10-1

2: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla)118/8-1

3: Start Singing (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)120/6-1

4: It's Her Time (Gallardo, Robertson)118/9-2

5: Molly's Angel (Roman, Padilla)120/2-1

6: Charlie's Penny (Wade, Berndt)118/8-5

IT'S HER TIME (4) has attempted a dirt route twice in her career, a three-length win in the MN Oaks as a two-year-old and a career high speed figure in last. Expecting top barn will have her cranked up. MOLLY'S ANGEL (5) is coming off an easy victory in last defeating the top pick. Would appreciate a speed duel to setup her closing kick. CHARLIE'S PENNY (6) has substantial back class but not sure she's at her best right now.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Curious Inji (Valenzuela, Silva, Jr.)122/6-1

2: Expect the Boss (Harr, Geditz)124/15-1

3: Jewel Azul (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/5-2

4: Lady Clare (Wade, Bethke)122/9-2

5: A Thousand Dreams (Hernandez, Rarick)122/7-2

6: Royals' Lil Diva (Hernandez, Silva)122/2-1

ROYALS' LIL DIVA (6) gets the outside post and has tactical speed for Hernandez to see how the race develops in front of him. She has rediscovered her form in last two on the grass. CURIOUS INJI (1) will try to get an easy lead from the rail and slow down the pace. Has been backing up in the stretch lately but speed is always dangerous. JEWEL AZUL (3) finally got that elusive second career victory in last after 27 tries. Is usually in the mix at the end.

6 Wally's Choice Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $65,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Xavey Dave (Gallardo, Robertson)118/5-2

2: Bayou Benny (Hernandez, Scherer)118/7-2

3: Thealligatorhunter (Roman, Padilla)118/2-1

4: Out Run'm (Bridgmohan, Espinoza)120/10-1

5: Devil Vision (Wade, Robertson)118/5-1

6: Cousvinnysacanuck (Valenzuela, Berndt)118/6-1

THEALLIGATORHUNTER (3) is back to defend his title which he won wire-to-wire last year by a controlled two-lengths. Will try similar tactics today by getting the lead and seeing if they can catch him. XAVEY DAVE (1) has impressive back-to-back victories on the local lawn but gets back to the dirt today. Not sure dirt is his optimal surface. BAYOU BENNY (2) has tactical speed and has placed first/second in nine-of-eleven at Canterbury.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Direct Action (Barajas, Silva)124/2-1

2: Risky Situation (Harr, Cline)124/10-1

3: Johnny Up (Gallardo, Robertson)124/8-5

4: J J's Wildcat (Sosa, McKinley)119/10-1

5: Heavenly Gazebo (Hernandez, Tranquilino)124/15-1

6: West Bay (Murray, Deshazo)119/8-1

7: Summer All Year (Roman, Padilla)119/9-2

DIRECT ACTION (1) has had a productive meet so far with a win and two seconds. Crushed his foes two back on the dirt before trying a turf sprint against better and running a respectable second. JOHNNY UP (3) raced well in his seasonal debut in early June winning by six-lengths. Have to question the two-month layoff. SUMMER ALL YEAR (7) has done his best running on the dirt and returns to that surface.

8 Minnesota Derby. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jose Patio (Lopez, Biehler)122/8-1

2: West Island (Hernandez, Rengstorf)122/5-1

3: Win Over Wyatt (Bridgmohan, Litfin)122/12-1

4: Roses by Liam (Quinonez, Padilla)122/7-2

5: It's Bobs Business (Roman, Berndt)122/8-1

6: Ramblingamblinman (Valenzuela, Riecken)122/12-1

7: Rejection Hurts (Santos, Berndt)122/9-2

8: Sir Sterling (Wade, Rengstorf)122/2-1

ROSES BY LIAM (4) will appreciate the added distance as he won two back going two-turns. Last two speed figures have been impressive and the bullet workout last week shows he's ready. IT'S BOBS BUSINESS (5) has disappointed in his three-year-old campaign after dominating as a two-year-old. Based on his breeding, he's always wanted more ground. SIR STERLING (8) has won three straight sprints but not sure a route is in his wheelhouse.