JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 7 p.m. Lock of the day: Stagecoach Boys (3rd race). Value play of the day: Allotrope (1st race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (1,2,3,4,6/6/2,3,4,5/2,3/2,7), $40.00.

1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: This Damsel Mayfly (Harr, Cline)119/8-1

2: Miss Polo Bar (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)119/2-1

3: Climb to Glory (Wade, Spencer)119/15-1

4: I'm Bleu Too (Quinonez, Quinonez)119/3-1

5: Missy Piggy (Lindsay, Cline)119/10-1

6: Boardwalk Queen (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/7-2

7: Allotrope (Roman, Berndt)119/9-2

ALLOTROPE (7) has had two consecutive placings at the distance. Has speed and the outside post and early speed has been lethal on the turf lately, especially at this distance. BOARDWALK QUEEN (6) is a barnmate of the top pick and is conditioned by the top trainer on the grounds. Ran good speed figures as a 2-year-old but lack of early speed is a concern. I'M BLEU TOO (4) makes her career debut for a hot barn and is bred for the distance.

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sam Sez (Lara, Biehler)119/4-1

2: Birdie Machine (Ulloa, Berndt)124/7-2

3: Withstandthestorm (Wade, Bethke)119/6-1

4: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Rhone)124/2-1

5: Win Over Wyatt (Gallardo, Litfin)119/8-1

6: Midnight Royal (Roman (Berndt)124/3-1

MIDNIGHT ROYAL (6) cuts back in distance and returns to his preferred one-turn race. Would welcome a hot early pace to set up his closing kick. BIRDIE MACHINE (2) has three wins against softer so will have to bring his "A" game to compete but his connections are dangerous. HAPPY HOUR BOBBY (4) has tremendous early speed but will have difficulty clearing this field.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: That's Not Funny (Bridgmohan, Berndt)122/7-2

2: Tempted Mission (Hernandez, Eikleberry)122/4-1

3: Thought (Lopez, Diodoro)122/5-1

4: Papa Rizzo (Lara, Roberts)122/10-1

5: Cashanova (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino (117 (9-2

6: Stagecoach Boys (Roman, Berndt)122/8-5

STAGECOACH BOYS (6) exits a Minnesota-bred stakes race where he narrowly lost by half a length. Returns to open company but gets the perfect race setup for his late move. THOUGHT (3) freaked last time out winning by eight-lengths in the mud. Tries turf for only the third time but is in great form. THAT'S NOT FUNNY (1) won three consecutive on the Shakopee sod last summer and had a prep race two weeks ago.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Swanage (Harr, Cline)124/8-1

2: Latin Nikkita (Santos, Sweere)122/7-2

3: Lock It Down (Roman, Martinez)122/7-5

4: Desert Glow (Wade, Rengstorf)122/5-1

5: Gypsy Wife (Hernandez, Eikleberry)122/2-1

GYPSY WIFE (5) won wire-to-wire with Hernandez two-back then broke slowly in last. She's versatile and Hernandez can use that to his advantage. LATIN NIKKITA (2) had two wins locally last summer and chased a loose leader in last. Will hope for a speed duel. LOCK IT DOWN (3) has won three straight, winning the last two with ease. Was claimed out of last and will be pressured on the front end.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lila's Lucky Lady (Valenzuela, Asprino)124/4-1

2: Sailsinthesunset (Bridgmohan, Silva)124/5-2

3: Runaway A. Train (Gallardo, Quinonez)124/7-2

4: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/8-1

5: Peppermint Sister (Quinonez, Biehler)119/8-1

6: Flash Flood (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino)119/6-1

7: Brahms Is Who (Hernandez, Tranquilino)124/9-2

SAILSINTHESUNSET (2) is in great form having won back to back and hitting the board in six of seven this year. Has tactical speed to stalk early and pounce late. RUNAWAY A. TRAIN (3) got loose in last and wired a softer group. Barn has been red-hot lately and if she can shake loose, she might get brave. LILA'S LUCKY LADY (1) cuts back in distance after two turf routes and has had some success at this distance.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Riding the Train (Valenzuela, Spencer)124/15-1

2: Barnfield (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/7-2

3: Board Certified (Quinonez, Rhone)124/5-2

4: Carmenootz (Sosa, Carmichael)119/6-1

5: Sarge's Sermon (Hernandez, Biehler)124/5-1

6: Beat the Heat (Lopez, Kenney)124/12-1

7: Hot Shot Kid (Hernandez, Quinonez)124/9-2

8: Make Noise (Harr, Cline)124/8-1

HOT SHOT KID (7) has significant back class on the dirt having banked over $500K in his career on the surface. Have to question if he still has the will to win since his last visit to the winner's circle was in October 2021 at Keeneland. BARNFIELD (2) ran well in the mud two back but then struggled in last on a fast track. Has tactical speed to be a contender. CARMENOOTZ (4) could be the controlling speed but his only three dirt starts have been disastrous.

7 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Misstic Coronita (Ramirez, Hobbs)124/5-2

2: Cathy Wagon (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/8-1

3: Darlin Hold On (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/9-2

4: Vos Atonement (Ramirez, Hardy)124/4-1

5: Saturday Nite Gamble (Fonseca-Soto, Stein)124/5-1

6: Streak N Quartz (Frink, Hanson)124/8-1

7: One New Year Boy Fly (Cervantes, Deshazo)124/12-1

8: Hes Comin N Hot (Estrada, Stein)124/6-1

MISSTIC CORONITA (1) has posted a couple good speed figures in last two as she continues to improve. Faces state-restricted foes for the first time. SATURDAY NITE GAMBLE (5) comes from a good barn and took second in last even though his speed figure decreased. VOS ATONEMENT (4) was bet down in her career debut but didn't show much after a troubled start.

8 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Phunatic (Ramirez, McDaniel)125/8-1

2: Bv Im Already Taken (Frink, Hanson)125/15-1

3: My Vgw Hero (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/6-1

4: Eos Saving Interest (Ramirez, Hardy)127/4-1

5: Relentless Flash (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/2-1

6: Michael B (Garcia, McDaniel)127/5-1

7: L Gallito (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/3-1

RELENTLESS FLASH (5) is third off the layoff and the Escobedo/Olmstead combination has won at 37% at Canterbury over the last two years. Ran great off the shelf in April at Remington but regressed in last start locally. EOS SAVING INTEREST (4) won his meet debut by a length in last start. Will try to replicate that good effort. L GALLITO (7) has been first or second in his last four starts but took him 12 tries to graduate last time out.