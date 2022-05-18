Jared Spurgeon is a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which goes to the NHL player "adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

The 32-year-old Wild defenseman and team captain had 10 goals and 30 assists, a plus-32 rating and only 10 penalty minutes during the regular season. He was also a finalist last year when Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the award.

Slavin and Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor are the other finalists. The award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the winner will be announced during the conference or Stanley Cup Final.

Slavin led the Canes in minutes played and had 42 points and only five minor penalties. He would be the first back-to-back winner since Martin St. Louis won in 2010 and 2011.

Connor had 47 goals and 93 points and only four penalty minutes.

The award is named after the wife of Canada's governor general, who presented the first trophy for gentlemanly play in 1925. After Frank Boucher of the Rangers won the award seven times, he was allowed to keep it, and Lady Evelyn Byng donated another trophy that was named after her when she passed away in 1949.