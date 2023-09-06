Thursday, Sept. 7

1. The Pretenders: Not counting artists who got famous later in their careers, Chrissie Hynde and her rock-steady crew are the biggest act to appear in the tiny 7th St. Entry since Prince plugged in using another band's gear in 1984. Hence the $500-plus prices for the few tickets available via resale sites. Oh, and the gig happens to fall on Chrissie's 72nd birthday, too. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have played a few other similar underplay gigs on their nights off opening for Guns N' Roses, and they haven't featured a lot of oldies in these shows, instead focusing on newer albums, including next week's release "Relentless," the band's 12th LP. (8:30 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., resale only, axs.com.)

2. Jerry Douglas: Maybe you've seen him with Alison Krauss + Union Station. Or heard him on albums by Paul Simon, Ray Charles, Garth Brooks, Elvis Costello or 1,500 — yes, 1,500 — others. Douglas, the in-demand dobro master, has grabbed 15 Grammys and three CMA prizes for musician of the year. With a wit as quick as his fingers, Douglas also fronts his own eponymous band — featuring Daniel Kimbro on bass, Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle and Mike Seal on guitar — exploring a melange of bluegrass, folk, jazz and Americana. Always a good time. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$65, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Vocal star Pippi Ardennia and her piano-playing partner Daniel Leahy return from the Windy City for an evening of jazz and searching soul originals (6:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35

Friday, Sept. 8

3. Lauryn Hill: Before she embarks on a highly anticipated reunion tour with the Fugees, the reclusive hip-hop legend will do a handful of warmup dates celebrating the 25th anniversary of the landmark, Grammy-grabbing "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." The Twin Cities will be the first anniversary show for Hill, who has never released a full-length follow-up of original material to her remarkable debut. Last seen in concert at First Avenue in 2016, the captivating performer and elusive recording artist has contributed music to the 2015 documentary "What Happened, Miss Simone?" and the 2019 film "Queen & Slim." (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino amphitheater, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $61 and up, ticketmaster.com)

4. Wayzata Beach Bash: After headlining at the We Fest last month, Brad Paisley, Peyton Manning's guitar playing buddy, is headed to the metro for a smaller but equally festive party. It's the annual Wayzata Beach Bash, which began in 2013 in conjunction with Wayzata's James J. Hill Days to promote the tony suburb's downtown area. There are rides, food trucks and concerts. On Friday, Paisley celebrates "Ticks," "Alcohol" and "Mud on the Tires." On Saturday, Cody Jinks, who is sometimes metal and sometimes country, brings his brand of outlaw country. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Wayzata Beach, 294 Grove Lane E., Wayzata, $98-$389, wayzatabeachbash.com)

Also: Freaky and funky acid rockers Ween are back for the second summer in a row to play Surly Brewing Festival Field, this one an "evening with" show, no opener (7 p.m., $65); inspired by her raw and revealing 2019 memoir "Weeds Like Us," blues-rocker vet Janiva Magness, who spent her salad days in the Twin Cities, got candid and unapologetic on last year's "Hard to Kill" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$45); Joyann Parker, one of the Twin Cities' best and busiest singers, celebrates her third album, "Roots" (8 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); "How Country Feels" hitmaker Randy Houser will have his boots on at the racetrack (7:30 p.m. Canterbury Park, $40 and up); it's the last weekend to catch Mixed Precipitation's take on "Romeo and Juliet" presented in the company's inimitable pickup truck opera style (6 p.m. Fri., Dodge Nature Center; 3 p.m. Sat. Swede Hollow Park; 3 p.m. Sun., JD Rivers' Children's Garden, $10-$30).

Saturday, Sept. 9

5. Mae Simpson: With her little Edie Brickell hippie soul and Janis Joplin raw power, Simpson and her brotherly Twin Cities band have built a strong reputation on stage over three years, and now they'll test their first full-length record, "Chandelier & Bloom." Songs like "Cap Gun" and the Nathaniel Rateliff-sweaty "Minnehaha Mama" show Simpson to be a playful songwriter with a zest for life, as she lets her bandmates stretch out and get funky without getting too jammy, especially Clarence Clemens-style sax player Brian Powers. The record's release will be celebrated with pals Nur-D and the Get Together. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20, axs.com)

6. Old Dominion: The "One Man Band" hitmakers are one of the few self-contained bands in country music as well as the five-time reigning CMA vocal group of the year. After their label Arista Nashville shut down this spring, Old Dominion quickly transitioned to Columbia Nashville and dropped the eight-song EP "Memory Lane." Per usual, the quintet's tunes are part pop, part hip-hop, part beach and all hooks with sweet harmonies. Last seen opening for Kenny Chesney at U.S. Bank Stadium, the affable, energetic Old Dominion are headlining a Twin Cities arena for first time. Opening are Priscilla Block, Adam Doleac and Kylie Morgan. (7 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $29 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Alt-twang hero Jason Isbell and his 400 Unit are playing their first of two out-state Minnesota gigs this week up at Grand Rapids' Riverfest, also featuring a set by Isbell's wife/bandmate Amanda Shires, Shemekia Copeland and Dessa (2 p.m., Grand Rapids Library Amphitheater, $29-$129); multi-instrumentalist, multi-genre, avant-garde hero John Zorn will celebrate his 70th birthday with a 12-hour Minneapolis music marathon featuring such guests as Bill Frisell, Julian Lage and John Medeski (6-11 p.m. Walker Art Center and Basilica of St. Mary, prices vary, walkerart.org); sibling rock duo Durry, which scored the quarantine-era viral hit "Who's Laughing Now," plays back-to-back in-store sets to promote Friday's release of its full-length debut, "Suburban Legend" (6 p.m. Electric Fetus and 8:30 p.m. Down in the Valley, free); the Twin Cities' own reputable Afrobeat band Black Market Brass is back in action to celebrate its third album, "Hox," this one heavy on the Sun Ra influence and traditional African drumming (8 p.m. Green Room, $15); local hip-hop star Fanaka Nation hosts another Afrobeats Dance Party with DJ sets and guests (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $15); country singer Chris Kroeze, "The Voice" runner-up and pride of Barron, Wis., plays a near-hometown gig (7 p.m. Tattersall Distilling, River Falls, $20); enduring '90s soft-rockers Toad the Wet Sprocket of "Walk on the Ocean" fame are still putting on warm and fuzzy shows (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $85).

Sunday, Sept. 10

7. North by North Loop: Thankfully keeping the block-party season going past Labor Day, this inaugural event in downtown Minneapolis' trendiest corner offers a cool mish-mash of innovative Upper Midwest singer/songwriters and rappers. Iowa's soulful "When I'm Alone" rocker Lissie, clever indie-pop newcomer Ber, folk-twang troubadour Chastity Brown and hip-hop big cat Nur-D lead the two-stage lineup, which also features Turn Turn Turn, Honeybutter and Mike Kota. Hewing Hotel cocktails, Modist beer and even a salad station are also in the mix. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. N. 3rd Av. at N. 2nd St., Mpls., $40, northbynorthloop.com)

Also: Marley scion and former Melody Maker Stephen Marley is touring behind a fun and ambitious new album, "Old Soul," a stripped-down effort that finds him jamming with Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, Buju Banton and many more (8 p.m. First Avenue, $31); jazz guitarist Julian Lage, in town for the John Zorn celebration, also has his own gig, promoting his third Blue Note album, this year's "The Layers" (6 & 8 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35); Lori Dokken presents an all-star cast of Twin Cities women singers including Ginger Commodore, Erin Schwab and Patty Peterson to celebrate National Grandparents Day with some help from theater youngsters from ETC Productions (4:30 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); Pat McLaughlin and Lisa Wenger lead their Twin Cities bands at Vets Fest (1-6 p.m. American Legion, Hugo, free); Detroit rapper Sada Baby went viral a few years ago with "Bloxk Party" (8 p.m. Fine Line, $28-$50); apparently the Irish Fair is not yet over in St. Paul, since the Young Dubliners and Wild Colonial Bhoys are pairing up at the Turf Club (8 p.m., $25); the Do Re MeToo benefit concert will feature some of rock's most sexist songs performed by an all-star cast of Twin Cities women including Kiss the Tiger's Meghan Kreidler, Annie Mack, Aby Wolf, Janey Winterbauer and others (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $50).

Monday, Sept. 11

8. Janelle Monae: The always exciting multi-hyphenate surprises us at every turn. Not just in movies roles but in her music. With this year's "The Age of Pleasure," her fourth album, the Atlanta experimentalist avoids the Afrofuturistic and sci-fi vibes of the past and goes straight for the libido. Her new music is sexy and lustful in a "Let's Get It On" kind of way. "Lipstick Lover" has a luscious reggae flava, "A Dry Red" has Brazilian notes and "Float" flows with Afrobeat horns. Material from "The Age of Pleasure" dominates the set list on the daring and dynamic performer's current tour, which kicked off last week, but, of course, there's room for old faves like "Tightrope" and "Make Me Feel." With Jidenna, Flyana Boss and Nana Kwabena. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $69 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Now comes the most mainstream band to headline at Minneapolis' hip outdoor venue — Train of "Drops of Jupiter" and "Hey, Soul Sister" fame (7 p.m. Surly Brewing Festival Field, $59.50); former "Live From Here" regular Madison Cunningham, who this year won the Grammy for best folk album for "Revealer," returns to Minneapolis (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $25 and up).

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Indie-pop heroes Tegan and Sara of "Walking with a Ghost" fame are coming back around to play the Mainroom a second time behind their latest album, "Crybaby," before heading to Chicago's RiotFest (8 p.m. First Ave, $50); acclaimed trumpeter Theo Croker, who mixes jazz, hip-hop, R&B and electronics, is touting his new EP "By the Way" (8 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$40); indie-rock duo Quasi returns with ex-Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $22).

Wednesday, Sept. 13

9. Yard Act: Sounding like a cross between LCD Soundsystem and the Fall, with crescendoing disco-funk grooves and a punk-rock snarl, this young quartet from Leeds, England, is the must-see newcomer of the season for record-store clerks and indie-rock musicheads. It's making an overdue Twin Cities debut behind last year's Mercury Prize-nominated debut LP, "The Overload," with a killer new single adding buzz, "The Trench Coat Museum." (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$40, axs.com)

10. The Mars Volta: After rising out of the ashes of influential scream-o band At the Drive-In, singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala and guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López went on to have their own cultishly followed career with this more Bowie/Queen-flavored experimental hard-rock band. And then they put this group to bed, too. After a decade-long hiatus, the longtime collaborators from El Paso, Texas, are back and as perplexing as ever, returning with a self-titled album that's a softer "pop" excursion, and it comes as an alternate-version acoustic album laced with their Tex-Mex roots. They kick off a tour here ahead of a big gig at Chicago's RiotFest. (7:30 p.m. Uptown Theater, 2906 Hennepin Av., Mpls., $70-$125, ticketmaster.com)

Also: New York jazz saxophonist Chris Speed, one of the new members of the Bad Plus, brings his trio, which includes his BP mate drummer Dave King (8 p.m. Icehouse, $20-$30); hard-pounding rap-metal experimentalists Death Grips from Sacramento, Calif., put on a wild and nerve-rattling live show that belies the fancy setting for them this time around (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $100); Tuareg guitar wiz Bombino, from Niger, and his incomprably groovy band were a big hit at last year's Rock the Garden and will have a lot more room to stretch out this time through town (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $22).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.