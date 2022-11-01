The Gophers' top returning player, Jamison Battle, is not expected to play in Monday's season opener vs. Western Michigan while recovering from foot surgery, coach Ben Johnson said at Tuesday's news conference.

"Thankfully it's a low-level surgery, so legitimately it could be a week-to-week thing," Johnson said. "Realistically do I think he's going to be back for Game 1? Probably not. Then you just assess it after that how he heals. Hopefully, he's a quick healer."

Battle, an All-Big Ten preseason selection,

led the Gophers in scoring (17.5 points per game), rebounding (6.3) and three-pointers (75) last season after transferring from George Washington.

The injury happened in practice last month and gradually got worse to the point where surgery was the best option, Johnson said.

A two-week recovery timetable is possible for Battle's type of injury (bone spur), which would push his season debut to Nov. 14 against DePaul or Nov. 17 against Central Michigan. The U's first road trip is Nov. 21 and Nov. 23 in the SoCal Challenge in California.

"So much of it kind of depends on how it heals," Johnson said. "We're obviously going to do everything we can to protect all of our guys."

The Gophers already lost forwards Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen to season-ending knee injuries for the second straight year, but they have more depth this season.

Eight newcomers could make their debut in Wednesday's exhibition against St. Olaf, including Morehead State transfer Ta'Lon Cooper, North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia, and freshmen Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne, Jaden Henley and Joshua Ola-Joseph.

Johnson said the game will give the Gophers an opportunity to see how they'll replace Battle in the lineup until his return.

"It's going to give a lot of guys experience, which is what we needed," Johnson said. "If we can bridge that gap, it can help our season and our team."