CBS Sports' Jamie Erdahl was named a new host of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday.

Erdahl, a Breck graduate from Bloomington who played basketball and softball at St. Olaf before getting her degree at American University, will make her debut on the Emmy Award-winning show on July 25.

Erdahl joined CBS in 2014, serving as a sideline reporter for the NFL and college football and basketball games. She will continue to work select assignments for the network. She began her broadcasting career working at New England network NESN as a host and reporter.

"To be able to add a talent of Jamie's caliber and experience to "Good Morning Football" is tremendously exciting for not only the show but NFL Network overall," said Mark Quenzel, NFL Network senior vice president. "I have long been a fan of Jamie's since her time at NESN, and throughout her career thus far she has earned a remarkable reputation throughout the industry. Jamie has consistently demonstrated a great knowledge of the NFL, the ability to be versatile and a quick wit."

"Good Morning Football" is the NFL Network's daily morning show, giving fans year-round coverage of the league. Previous host Kay Adams departed the show in May.